‘This is a ball cap with light foundation kind of day’: Cocke County EMA shares tips amid heat advisory

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Most people are aware of the likely record-breaking temperatures and heat advisories for the region this week. Still, some emergency personnel who respond to incidents related to weather often know how to connect with their people in other ways to inform them of what or what not to do. The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency shared one such post on Tuesday morning, offering humorous yet helpful tips.

More Heat and High Heat Index Temps for Tuesday

“If I had to choose a word to describe today’s forecast it would be, ‘uncomfortable,'” the agency posted at 5:50 a.m. “We are under a heat advisory with temperatures expected to reach 94 degrees and a heat index of 108, with high humidity. There is also a possibility of rain and thunderstorms as we progress into the late-day hours. These conditions will put a strain on the power grid.”

Because of the expected power grid strain, the post went on to share the following tips:

“The following are recommended:

  • Ladies, don’t spend a lot of time on hair and makeup today. (This) is a ball cap with light foundation kind of day. You are beautiful just as you are. Roll with it.
  • Limit your exposure outside. This isn’t a day for outdoor projects.
  • Turn off anything not necessary around your home and office. The AC units will be running all day. We need to limit the strain on the power grid.
  • Your pets are not safe in this heat! Please make them comfortable.
  • Choose water over soft drinks and energy drinks. Your body will need that proper hydration today and for the rest of the week.
  • Choose light-colored clothing this morning.
  • Grab an umbrella on your way out.
  • Check in on your elderly or disabled neighbors, particularly those without AC.
  • Show a little extra grace. Tempers flare during extreme heat. Please walk away from conflict.
  • As you walk to and from your vehicles today, please take notice of children or animals left in hot cars. But don’t be creepy about it.
  • As always, please take care of one another.”

On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Authority asked customers across the agency’s seven-state region to voluntarily reduce their power usage at certain times of the day, between 2-5 p.m.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday 107.5 million people will be affected by a combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday.

