Roy Jones Jr. did not appreciate being singled out by Wladimir Klitschko in the latter’s Hall of Fame speech. In a video addressed to the attendees at the International Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony in Verona, New York, the Ukrainian heavyweight expressed his gratitude for his induction into the hallowed precincts of the organization. Klitschko was not able to make it to the proceedings in person because he, along with his heavyweight brother Vitali, is currently in his native country helping defend his people against the Russian invasion. But Klitschko, who joined nearly 40 inductees across three classes over the weekend, also questioned the “moral compass” of Jones, another fellow inductee, for what he feels is Jones’ complicitous behavior with the enemy.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO