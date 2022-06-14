A 7th Haiti Special Olympics delegation member, last seen at a Disney resort, is missing

Another member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation has disappeared in Central Florida, last seen Saturday, days after six other members of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation disappeared.

The Oscelola County Sheriff’s Office says Louis Jacques Wilguens got off a bus at Disney All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a white Special Olympics shirt with “Haiti” on it, red sandals and blue jeans. He was supposed to fly back to Haiti early Sunday morning.

Wilguens, 25 years old, five-foot-eight and about 170 pounds, hasn’t been seen since.

The number of Haitian Special Olympics-connected men from Haiti missing is now seven.

On June 7, OCSO announced a soccer team coach and five players — Antione Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18 — were last seen at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee. They’d turned in their keys to hotel rooms that still had their clothes and personal belongings.

Anyone who knows anything about any of the missing men can call Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.