Unstoppable Spartans

MADISON — After her big guns came up clutch earlier in the day, Brookfield East boys tennis coach Linda Lied stuck to her guns with a state championship on the line. At the end of the day, the result was a second consecutive title for the Spartans, who won the WIAA...
CEDARBURG — When his team started the season by losing their first two games and went 2-3-1 over the first six matches, Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams and his players were not about to hit the panic button. While the veteran coach and his relatively young club...
There is never a dull moment at state baseball. It had been three years since the traditional format of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament was in place, most notably in Division 1, where teams must win twice in one day in order to advance to the championship game. Three years...
OCONOMOWOC — The holiday of Thanksgiving will carry a little extra meaning this year for Kim Mueske. Nine days beforehand, Mueske will make her debut as head coach of the Oconomowoc High School girls basketball team when the Raccoons visit Sun Prairie East for a 7:15 p.m. nonconference game.
PULASKI — The Cedarburg girls soccer team had a chance to experience the thrill of victory Saturday at Saputo Stadium, notching a 2-1 victory over Green Bay Southwest in a WIAA Div. 2 sectional championship game to earn a ticket to the state tournament. “When that final whistle blew,...
GRAND CHUTE — Neither Menomonee Falls nor Bay Port were expected to return to the state tournament, let alone win after they managed to find their way to Fox Cities Stadium. But that’s exactly what they did, and the two teams would wind up meeting in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 state baseball semifinal at Neuroscience Group Field.
WAUKESHA — Bowling pins and rented shoes have been a part of Jaelynn Hoehnen’s life since she was a kid. “It’s definitely different and you meet a lot of new people and people who become like family,” Jaelynn Hoehnen said. She will take over the majority...
Louise Schmeling of Cedarburg, formerly of Fredonia and Belgium, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022, after knee surgery at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Ozaukee Campus in Mequon. She was 83. Louise was born in 1939, in Milwaukee, daughter of new immigrants Joseph and Mary Plum (nee Ortmanns). One of five...
Dennis P. McEvoy was born to eternal life on June 13, 2022, at the age of 75. Dennis was born and raised in Milwaukee and later moved to Waukesha County. Dennis was a 30-year employee of ProHealth Care (Waukesha Memorial Hospital) as director of plant, safety and security. His work ethic was unmatched not only at work, but at home. He loved landscaping and took pride in his well-manicured lawn. In addition to watching the races at Hales Corners and Slinger Speedway, his happy place was “putzing” in his yard.
Dec. 9, 1921 - June 9, 2022. Amanda A. Quade (nee Dorzok), 100, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the (Cedar Ridge) Cottages in West Bend. She was born on December 9, 1921, to the late Karl and Bertha...
Michael Frank Samann, 59, entered his eternal home on June 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. Mike was born on April 2, 1963, in Milwaukee and grew up on his family’s homestead in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1981. He went on to earn his associate degree in Tool and Die from Moraine Park Technical College. Mike was a dedicated and loyal employee, as seen in his 38 years working with one employer - GKN Sinter Metal. It was this dedication and loyalty that his fellow employees admired day in and day out.
Allen George Bruederle of Arbor Vitae, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born to Allen and Helen (Armbruster) Bruederle on September 11, 1943, in Port Washington. Allen worked as a master electrician for many years, and when he...
Carol K. Hilgendorf of Cedarburg, former longtime resident of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the age of 71 years. She was the beloved wife of Ralph M. Hilgendorf; dear mother of Kim Hilgendorf; sister of Janet (Ron) Rempfer, Patricia DeFilippo and William (Kelly) Halnon and the late Timothy Halnon. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
July 10, 1954 - June 12, 2022. It brings us great sadness to inform you that G.L. is no longer with us. He made his way to Heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He had a complicated and lengthy run of health issues - he always bounced back, but cancer finally did him in.
HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. “We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said Kaitlyn Payne, in the release. According to...
Aug. 9, 1929 - June 2, 2022. John H. Klopp of Waukesha died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Warren, Minnesota, on August 9, 1929, the son of Irving and Bernice (Keye) Klopp. He was proud to serve his country in the...
Nov. 26, 1942 - June 1, 2022. Peter Duane Galdick of Waukesha passed away on June 1, 2022, with his forever girlfriend and wife, Shari, and family by his side. Peter was born on November 26, 1942, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1960. Prior to graduating, he met his wife-to-be, Sharon “Shari” Blank, at a dance at the Pierce Street Social Center in 1959. He swept Shari off her feet with his Elvis looks, smooth dance moves, and varied interests and passions in music and art. They were engaged and married 11 months later on October 22, 1960. Their love and marriage endured over 61 years and was blessed with four beautiful daughters, one precious baby boy who was called to heaven far too soon, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Fr. Paul Nadolny, SVD, who was born and raised in Waukesha passed away June 12, 2022. He was the loving son of the late John and Elizabeth Nadolny. Resurrection Mass will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Techny Towers, Techny Ill. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In...
Willard “Bill” Adams Miller passed away peacefully on June 8. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Florence “Honey” Warner Palmer Miller, with whom he shared 48 wonderful years. He is survived by his loving family of children Marilyn (Bruce) Linde, Rick (Barb) Miller, Camille (Bill) Banks, Neil (Jill Varick) Palmer and Keith Palmer. He is further survived by 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who all loved their “Grandpa Bill.”
Sharon Ann La Roche, age 80, of Waukesha passed away June 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Francis and Maureen La Roche. She is survived by her three loving siblings Cheryl La Roche (late Art) Mudek of Delafield, Bob LaRoche of Dallas, TX, and Jerry (Susan) La Roche of Waukesha. Sharon is also the dear aunt of Joseph (Pamela) La Roche, Katherine (Jason) Dreger, Elizabeth (Paul) Hayden and Andrew (Amy) La Roche, and the great-aunt of Joshua, Isaac, Emma, Chloe, Natalie, Austin, Ryan, Jessica, Aaron, and Eleanor. She is further survived by many relatives and close friends, especially her dearest friend, Kathleen Jablonski and her most loving caregiver, Shaynah Solochek.
WEST BEND — Concrete was poured to finish the parking lots at Trail’s Edge Apartments in West Bend on Tuesday. About 425 cubic yards of concrete was taken to the site to be poured, according to a post from West Bend’s Facebook page. According to the post,...
Comments / 0