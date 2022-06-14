Unstoppable Spartans

Nov. 26, 1942 - June 1, 2022. Peter Duane Galdick of Waukesha passed away on June 1, 2022, with his forever girlfriend and wife, Shari, and family by his side. Peter was born on November 26, 1942, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1960. Prior to graduating, he met his wife-to-be, Sharon “Shari” Blank, at a dance at the Pierce Street Social Center in 1959. He swept Shari off her feet with his Elvis looks, smooth dance moves, and varied interests and passions in music and art. They were engaged and married 11 months later on October 22, 1960. Their love and marriage endured over 61 years and was blessed with four beautiful daughters, one precious baby boy who was called to heaven far too soon, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO