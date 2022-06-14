ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

‘Yellowstone’ Production Company 101 Studios Announces New Partnership Deal: Details

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Big moves are being made in Hollywood: 101 Studios — the creators of beloved drama Yellowstone , starring Kevin Costner — announced it has secured a first look partnership with PZAJ, an emerging film and television production company.

The first projects set to launch through this partnership include a feature film titled Paradise Found , based on the book written by lauded Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke . The inspiring story chronicles the small town of Paradise, California, which was ravaged by fires and whose football team rises from the ashes, inspiring the nation with its grit and perseverance.

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

In addition, 101 Studios — who also produced 1883 , the hit prequel to Yellowstone starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — and PZAJ will team up to make a documentary feature following the late journalist Andrew Jennings’ investigation into the shocking misconduct and corruption of FIFA’s executive team and members, a press release obtained by Us Weekly said.

Everything to Know About Yellowstone’s Spinoff Series ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

“Stories like these exemplify the kind of projects that we are dedicated to being a part of at PZAJ. We look forward to not only creating, but also lending our expertise in development, production, finance and marketing,” Phillip Glasser, CEO of PZAJ, said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with PZAJ to create and produce exciting new film and television content,” David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Relationship Timeline

PZAJ is majority owned and backed by Vinco Ventures, currently in the process of a merger with Zash Global Media, founded by financier and entertainment industry disruptor Ted Farnsworth.

“We have a great deal of admiration and respect for the incredible work that is being done out of 101 Studios and are very excited about this first look partnership that will allow us to create groundbreaking content,” Farnsworth said. “We want to be in business with 101 because we share a common vision, not just on taste and preferences of films, but on the execution of a business model that will bring high quality, very entertaining films to the marketplace.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Dazzles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly made a rare red carpet appearance during Paramount's upfront presentation at New York's Carnegie Hall on May 17. Reilly was joined by her on-screen father, Kevin Costner, to help promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She also gushed about the new prequel, 1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’?

Everything we know about Harrison Ford’s role in 1932, Yellowstone‘s Depression-era prequel from creator Taylor Sheridan. When 1932 was announced as the “next chapter” in place of another season of 1883, a collective sigh rang out from Yellowstone fans across the world. That sigh immediately turned into rabid excitement, however, when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are headlining the series.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, June 6

Stranger Things, Interceptor, and The Amazing Spider-Man make today's list. Stranger Things 4 held on through the weekend, topping today's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix. It's followed by the CW series All American, David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer, the military action flick Interceptor, and Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man. Further down the list, the soapy French show The Perfect Mother comes in at No. 7, the Jean-Claude Van Damme crime drama We Die Young is at No. 8, and the Australian teen series Surviving Summer is at No. 9.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Andrew Jennings
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Production Company#Television Production#Los Angeles Times#Pzaj
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
FIFA
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Dark Winds’

George R.R. Martin is finding new and exciting ways to never finish the final book installments of the Game of Thrones series. The author is one of several high-profile producers involved in the the much-anticipated new series Dark Winds, which centers on a spate of crimes being investigated on a Navajo Nation reservation in the early 1970s.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

153K+
Followers
18K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy