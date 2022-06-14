ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen Disneytown, hotel on June 16

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland hotel on June 16 but the main Disneyland park will remain closed until further notice.

Toy Story Hotel, one of its two resort hotels will also remain closed, the resort operator said in a statement.

The Shanghai Disney Resort reopened some retail and park areas last week.

The resort has been shut since March 21, after COVID-19 cases began rising in the Chinese economic hub that eventually led to the city's two-month lockdown. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

