Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Long Beach Shooting Of 37-Year-Old

Shaun Teemer Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect has been charged nearly three months after a fatal Long Island shooting.

It happened on Saturday, March 19 at around 2:20 a.m. in Long Beach.

The victim was shot in the vicinity of 425 East Broadway and sustained severe injuries, Nassau County Police said.

On Thursday, March 24, Nassau County Police said the man, identified as Manuel Francis Hernandez, age 37, of St. Albans, Queens, was pronounced dead by South Nassau Hospital staff on Wednesday March 23.

Police announced early Tuesday morning, June 14, that a suspect has been apprehended in connection to the case.

The NCPD Homicide Squad, with the assistance of Long Beach Police Department, reports the arrest of Shaun Teemer, age 23, of Long Beach.

He's been charged with second-degree murder.

Teemer will be arraigned on Tuesday in First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.