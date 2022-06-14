ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingville, NY

This Farmingville Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Burrito, Voters Say

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago
The Fatty McButter Pants burrito at Chubs Burgers Burritos and Heroes. Photo Credit: Yelp/Gianna B.

Burrito buffs won’t want to miss this Long Island eatery, according to voters.

For the second year in a row, those voters on Bethpage Best of Long Island have named Chubs Burgers Burritos and Heroes as having the best burrito around.

Located at 625 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, this popular spot offers up a wide selection of “rittos” filled with everything from cheesy potato skins to marinated skirt steak, according to contest organizers.

A peek at the online menu appears to show a burrito for every taste. And they mean business.

Like the Primal Concrete Sledge, crammed with sauteed prime roast beef, macaroni and cheese, bacon, mozzarella sticks and three pepper Colby jack cheese.

Or the Fatty McButter Pants, made with bourbon style chicken tenders, mac ‘n cheese, bacon, three pepper Colby jack cheese, onion rings, and Chub sauce.

Online reviewers have been pleased so far.

“Chubs did not disappoint!!!” Joanna D., of Massapequa, wrote on Yelp. “I got the "My Cousin Vinny" with tomato and also added oil and vinegar to it. Unbelievable!!! I cannot wait to try out their other menu items!”

“The food is amazeballs! Colleen T., of Coram, wrote on Yelp. “Great selection, reasonably priced, and the staff are very friendly! Had lunch with my friend and we weren't disappointed.”

“Burritos? Yup. Also incredible,” Mark A., of Patchogue, wrote on Yelp. “Overstuffed, hefty beasts that'll hit the spot and keep you nice and full all day.”

Chubs Burgers Burritos and Heroes is open daily for breakfast and lunch. Find out more on its website.

