The suspect in last the June 10 shootings in Liberty Township has been released from the hospital and is now in the Mahoning Co. Jail awaiting his court appearance. Kevin Mallard has been charged with attempted murder, felonious assault with a gun specification, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and felony inducing panic in the June 10 alleged shooting of a 20-year-old man on Belmont Ave. and East. Liberty St., and with a gunfight with police officers.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO