GREENSBORO, N.C. — Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras announced in January that she will be leaving Guilford County Schools to take on a new role in August. The Guilford County Schools Board of Education and Summit Search Solutions are searching for the next superintendent. They are asking the public to complete a survey including the desired qualifications and characteristics the next candidate should have.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO