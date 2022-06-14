ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

School Safety: Hutto ISD getting trained in reunification drills

By Nabil Remadna
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UHWW_0gAD3F9L00

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto ISD wants to make sure they are prepared for any emergency situation and that’s why they are preparing now before something happens.

“Could be a power outage, could be a flood in the gym or it could be an act of violence ,” said John Michael Keyes with the “I love u Guys” Foundation.

Austin ISD chooses Dr. Anthony Mays as interim leader

Keyes’ daughter was killed in Colorado at Platte Canyon High School in 2006. Since then, he has devoted himself to school safety and response. His organization teaches people how to react in these situations.

“As she was held hostage she was able to send a text message, I love you guys,” said Keyes. “Ultimately, Emily was taken from us.”

Hutto ISD participated in a reunification drill and it’s designed to make sure the schools know how to respond and reunite students and their parents in an emergency.

“What is your last name, sir?” A teacher said. “Are you comfortable walking with this man?” Another teacher involved in the training said.

For the training, participants are put into groups. Some are greeters and their job is to meet parents as they arrive on the scene. Others set up in designated areas to keep things orderly and check student names. Some teachers would verify the information for parents arriving on the scene and, if the information checks out, they would be reunited once everything is cleared.

“The hope and prayer is you never have to do something like this, but you want to be prepared in case something does happen,” said Farley Middle School Principal Ryan Burns.

Hutto ISD says they go through mandatory drills throughout the year, including shelter-in-place and evacuation drills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Lake Travis ISD to get new schools, other improvements with $700 million bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis ISD had a meeting Wednesday to discuss the $700 million bond package for three new schools and other improvements to the district’s facilities. This item was not voted on during the meeting, but a cost breakdown that included the new schools was presented: New High School – $236,430,617 New Elementary […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Lakeway family lawyers up after Lake Travis ISD Police investigation

A 16-year-old Lake Travis ISD High School student is left with a broken jaw after being choked unconscious by a 18-year-old student, according to LTISD records. The LTISD Police Department closed the case with no actions against the 18-year-old, and pursued three separate criminal charges against the 16-year-old victim for unrelated incidents. The family and attorney of the 16-year-old raised questions and concerns about how the LTISD Police Department is operating in its first year since being established. Now, LTISD administration told KXAN it has agreed to a third-party independent investigation to ensure an objective and thorough review of these incidents.
LAKEWAY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutto, TX
Government
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
Hutto, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Hutto, TX
KXAN

More COVID-19 being detected in wastewater in Austin

Since May 1, APH said they've gotten roughly 700 positive COVID-19 test self-reports: there were around 100 in April, 430 in May and there have been 224 so far this month. You can report your COVID-19 test results to APH on their website.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burns
kolomkobir.com

I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Austin Teachers Are Burned Out

Teaching in Texas has become one of the most burdensome jobs in America. Educators are increasingly being burned out by constant culture wars, the pandemic, and the threat of school shootings – all while their pay remains the same. Due to the demeaning conditions teachers are dealing with, Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

PR experts office advice for bolstering Austin’s reputation

AUSTIN (ABJ) — A few weeks ago, Austin fell from No. 5 to No. 13 on the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the country. Not too long ago, we were comfortably No. 1. It’s not like Austin became a worse place to live overnight. And Austin still ranked No. […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Highschool#Hutto Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock ISD Back-to-School Celebration

Round Rock ISD is excited to announce the return of an in-person Back-to-School celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, sponsored by Round Rock ISD Partners in Education (PIE) Foundation and Texas Children’s Hospital. Join us in kicking off the 2022-2023 school year with live entertainment, bouncy houses, police and fire...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Cedar Park delaying trash collection by one day this week

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The City of Cedar Park says it is delaying its trash collection by a day this week. Residents whose trash was not collected Wednesday are asked to leave it out for tomorrow. Trash pickup for Thursday will then be collected on Friday, and Friday trash pickup will be on Saturday.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy