Bartonville, TX

Equine-based Universal Academy coming to Bartonville

By Mark Miller
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette 2 days ago
 2 days ago
Sometime in 2023, a unique educational facility will open in Bartonville. Started 20+ years ago by sisters Janice Blackmon and the late Diane Harris, Universal Academy will open an additional charter school location at CJ’s Legacy Ranch on FM 407, joining those in Coppell and Irving. Universal Academy...

