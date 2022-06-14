Violence against LGBTQ community in Pride month rises, members said

SAN LORENZO (KPIX) -- Several high-profile incidents and threats against the LGBTQ+ community in the Bay Area and across the country have law enforcement on high alert.On Monday, a group of LGBTQ supporters rallied in front of the San Lorenzo library, two days after a group of men likely associated with the Proud Boys disrupted a drag queen storytelling event, shouting homophobic slurs.Also over the weekend, more than 30 members of a white nationalist group were arrested for allegedly planning to violently disrupt a pride event in Idaho. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said both attacks were likely coordinated online. In San...
