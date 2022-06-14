ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violence against LGBTQ community in Pride month rises, members said

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a number of high profile incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Congressman Swalwell in San Lorenzo to support LGBTQ+ community

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell was in San Lorenzo Thursday to support members of the LGBTQ+ community after Proud Boys stormed Drag Queen Story Hour at a library last weekend. Swalwell is speaking out against hate after the incident that intimidated children and a drag queen, Panda Dulce.
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Threats to Bay Area LGBTQ+ community has authorities on alert

SAN LORENZO (KPIX) -- Several high-profile incidents and threats against the LGBTQ+ community in the Bay Area and across the country have law enforcement on high alert.On Monday, a group of LGBTQ supporters rallied in front of the San Lorenzo library, two days after a group of men likely associated with the Proud Boys disrupted a drag queen storytelling event, shouting homophobic slurs.Also over the weekend, more than 30 members of a white nationalist group were arrested for allegedly planning to violently disrupt a pride event in Idaho. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said both attacks were likely coordinated online. In San...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired San Francisco high school teacher helps to feed hungry families

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hunger is an urgent need for families across the Bay Area. Throughout the pandemic, access to available food became a top issue. Now that scarcity has been heightened with inflation driving more people to find food in other ways. Every Monday and Thursday morning, San Francisco native Larry Yee joins the assembly line of a San Francisco-Marin Food Bank pop-up pantry."There is some farmer who went through a lot of trouble to make sure that we could get fresh produce out to people," said Yee while packing a bag. "So this is good stuff."Yee volunteers with the food...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox40jackson.com

San Francisco needs more than gun control to stop violence, father of slain 6-year-old says

SAN FRANCISCO – California’s strict gun laws have not kept firearms out of the wrong hands, the father of a slain 6-year-old told Fox News. “In my son’s case, every suspect that was arrested in regards to his murder was apprehended again with another firearm during their arrest,” said Jason Young, whose son, Jace, was shot and killed in San Francisco in July 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
capradio.org

As hate crimes against Asian Americans rise, a California neighborhood takes action

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. In Oakland, Calif., Chinatown residents have been targeted with robberies and anti-Asian abuse. They decided to fight back with volunteer patrols, and their presence is helping to deter crime. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A 64-year-old grandmother assaulted and robbed. A 52-year-old woman...
OAKLAND, CA
fox40jackson.com

Church’s first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New Latina San Mateo County Sheriff makes history

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus is a Latina who just made history in San Mateo County. "I’d be the first female sheriff in this county since 1856, since it was established and I think that says a lot," Corpus said. Corpus spoke with KTVU about her...
greatschoolvoices.org

The Legend, Champion and Phenomenal woman, Mrs. Oral Lee Brown

I am so excited to continue our series of highlighting women in Oakland who are doing the work of educating our youth and shedding light on the impact of school closures on Oakland youth and communities. In this piece, I’m highlighting the. fabulous and phenomenal —Mrs. Oral Lee Brown....
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco police investigate Chase Center threat

San Francisco police are investigating a reported threat made by an employee against a co-worker at a company that provides services to the operators of Chase Center. The employee had been suspended for a work-related incident and afterward called a co-worker, reportedly threatening her and other workers who had reported him, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland tiny home residents treated to haircut, shower

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents of an Oakland tiny home community received help from a three-day resource fair, where they were provided with basic needs such as soap and water. "Operation: Dignity," a local non-profit organization that runs the cabin community on Mandela Parkway, also organized the event from Tuesday to Thursday.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area churches build tiny homes for their homeless neighbors

Lending new meaning to the phrase “love thy neighbor,” Bay Area churches are turning their parking lots, backyards and other bits of unused land into tiny homes for the homeless members of their communities. And one local nonprofit has made it its mission to help. Firm Foundation Community...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

