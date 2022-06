BROOKLINE — Thousands of golf fans will storm onto the grounds at The Country Club on Thursday for the long-awaited 2022 U.S. Open. But many golf enthusiasts, especially those who are not familiar with the private club in Brookline, won’t know where to go. Finding the perfect spot to post up initially will be difficult to determine. Even those who might have been to The Country Club in the past — perhaps the 1988 U.S. Open or 1999 Ryder Cup — will see some changes to the layout.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO