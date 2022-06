ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat wave will reach a fifth day on Thursday as the temperature soars from the 70s at dawn to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will feel 100°+ by noon, and the combined heat/humidity will make it feel like 100-110° during the afternoon. An isolated t-storm cannot be ruled out, but there should be less action than on Wednesday. Scattered t-storms are possible Thursday night as it stays very warm with lows in the 70s. We’ll see the temperature reach the mid 90s again on Friday. It’ll stay humid, too. Once again, you can expect feels-like conditions above 100°.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO