Coeur D'alene, ID

Six Utahns in white nationalist group arrested at Idaho pride

By Erin Alberty
Axios Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Six Utahns are among the 31 men suspected of planning a white nationalist riot at a Pride celebration Saturday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

What's happening: Police arrested members of Patriot Front after a resident reported seeing a group of men who "looked like a little army" jump into a U-Haul van.

  • They were carrying a smoke grenade, body armor and a seven-page plan to march on a family Pride event at a city park.
  • The goal was to establish a "confrontational dynamic" and then move to a downtown street, the written plan stated .

Context: The Anti-Defamation League classifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist group that has called for American Fascism.

What they're saying: " We'd been receiving information over the last couple days that there were a number of groups that were planning to disrupt today's activities," Coeur d'Alene police chief Lee White said in a news conference Saturday.

  • "There were people walking around with long guns and handguns and bear spray" — but that's legal, White noted.

Details: The six Utah men were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy.

  • They're from Elk Ridge, Kaysville, Midway, Midvale, Springville and West Valley City.

What's next: The group is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Utahns celebrate first Juneteenth state holiday

For the first time, Utahns will get to celebrate Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as an official state holiday. On Tuesday, a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony was held at the Salt Lake City and County Building. Details: The Utah Legislature passed a bill this year recognizing June 19 as a state holiday. It was co-sponsored by state Rep. Sandra Hollins (D-Salt Lake City), the first Black woman to serve in the Utah Legislature. She originally introduced a bill in 2016 to make Juneteenth a commemorative holiday. Under the law, the holiday will be observed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Here's why Utah's crime data reporting is exceptionally complete

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsMost Utah police departments reported their 2021 crime data to the FBI — even as many of the nation's largest law enforcement agencies failed to do so, according to data provided to Axios in partnership with the Marshall Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan U.S. criminal justice watchdog.Why it matters: Utah bucked a trend that will result in a data gap that experts say makes it harder to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims politicians make about crime, per The Marshall Project."It's going to be really hard for policymakers to look at what crime...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Sen. Derek Kitchen wants to raise the age to purchase a gun in Utah

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/AxiosIn the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, state Sen. Derek Kitchen, a Salt Lake City Democrat, is drafting legislation that would raise the legal age to purchase a firearm in Utah from 18 to 21. Kitchen said the idea of the bill came to him the day after the Texas shooting when a close friend confided that she couldn’t ensure her 3-year-old son's safety after dropping him off at daycare.Why it matters: The first-term senator said raising the legal age to purchase a gun in the state...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Cottonwood Heights' Starbucks first in Utah to unionize

Starbucks employees in Cottonwood Heights voted to unionize Friday.Why it matters: The store at 7025 S. Highland would be the first Starbucks in the state to unionize.Utah has the second-lowest rate of union membership of any state, higher only than North Carolina.Zoom out: The vote is part of a nationwide unionization campaign at Starbucks stores since workers in Buffalo, New York, first voted to unionize in December to have more say in their working conditions and ensure longtime employees get raises.Employees from at least 280 stores have petitioned to hold elections. More than 100 locations now have unions.Meanwhile: A second...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Deadly firearm assaults in Salt Lake County are climbing

Data: Utah Department of Health; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosFatal firearm assaults in Salt Lake County have steadily climbed since 2016, figures from the Utah Department of Health show. Between 2016 and 2020, incidents in the state's most populated county increased by about 41%.Driving the news: A recent string of mass shootings in California, Oklahoma, and Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school, has reignited scrutiny of the prominence of gun violence in local communities.Over the weekend, the U.S. saw seven mass shootings which killed 11 people and injured 54, Axios' Ivana Saric reported. In Salt...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Axios

How overturning Roe v. Wade would impact Utah's abortion exceptions

The exceptions in Utah's abortion ban won't actually protect patients in most medical complications if Roe v. Wade is overturned, doctors and legal experts say. Driving the news: Utah's ban includes language that may make it impossible for most patients to claim an exemption to the state’s potential law. The ban would take effect this summer pending a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Seven living Utahns are currently banned from entering Russia

Russia has banned all of Utah's Congressional delegation from entering the country — except for Sen. Mike Lee.The big picture: The five not-Mike Lee congressmen are among 963 Americans that Russia has banned, according to a list updated in late-May by the country's Foreign Affairs ministry.It also includes President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, most of Congress, and other public figures like actor Morgan Freeman, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and billionaire George Soros.The list does not include former-President Donald Trump.Why it matters: The travel bans are largely symbolic, but they reflect the disintegration of Russia-U.S. relations since the Russian...
UTAH STATE
Salt Lake City, UT
