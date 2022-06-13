ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Construction running behind schedule on Salt Lake City's 300 West

By Erin Alberty
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

The yearslong reconstruction of 300 West is running a few months behind schedule after a series of setbacks.

Why it matters: Delays could frustrate shoppers along the city's major big-box corridor — and heighten tension between longtime local businesses and advocates who want to make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

  • 300 West has long been a nightmare for non-motorists , with no bike lanes and inconsistent sidewalks forcing bikes, pedestrians and even wheelchairs into the multilane street.
  • But the massive construction project has hurt some businesses , whose owners have gotten exasperated with the project.

The latest: The main setback this year has been a widespread concrete shortage , compounded by an equipment problem at the project’s specific supplier, Adams said.

  • The amount of available concrete has dropped from about five trucks a day to just one.
  • Crews are using the mix to finish curbs and gutters because that's necessary to pave the lanes — but that means delays for the bike lanes and sidewalks.

State of play: Construction had already experienced several weeks of setbacks in 2021 due to a combination of problems, project spokesperson Stacee Adams told Axios.

  • A gas tank leaked underground at some point in the past, near 2100 South. It took five to six weeks to remove and replace the contaminated soil.
  • Some aging city utility lines required extra repairs, and other utilities like phone and internet needed extra time to make updates. Those delays were brief, but they added up.
  • Crews also had to periodically take time off to quarantine or recover from COVID-19.

Meanwhile: Crews also are trying to figure out how to avoid a repeat of last summer’s snarl at the intersection of 300 West and 1300 South, Adams said.

  • While excavating the west lanes in 2021, crews discovered the road was built on top of an earlier road, which required an extra layer of excavation and made it more difficult to dig around utility lines.
  • That added about 10 days to the total construction time and unexpectedly forced crews to close whole sections of the busy intersection for weeks, causing traffic jams lasting 45 minutes or more.
  • The same problem lurks below the east lanes of the intersection, which are being rebuilt this year. Adams said crews are exploring other ways to approach the traffic closures.

What they're saying: " We know that last year was hard," Adams said. "We saw that, and we are doing everything we can not to repeat that level of impact to the drivers and to the businesses in that area."

  • Yes, but: Measures that would make traffic jams less severe may also mean that construction takes a bit longer, Adams acknowledged.

The big picture: 300 West has transitioned decisively from industrial to retail since the road was built more than 50 years ago.

  • The roughly 2-mile construction area is now home to Target, Walmart, Costco and other big-box retailers as well as fast-food and casual restaurants.
  • Hundreds of new apartments and condos are being developed on the nearby side streets, further changing the neighborhood and drawing more foot traffic.

What's next: Traffic closures likely will persist until November or December — about two months longer than the city expected, transportation director Jon Larsen told Axios.

The bottom line: For now, crews hope to have traffic fully open by the winter holidays this year, and finish landscaping and other details in early spring 2023.

  • Bike lanes and sidewalks may take longer than the vehicle lanes due to the concrete shortage.
  • But long stretches are already finished, and cyclists are beginning to use them, Larsen said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Salt Lake wants to keep Bees in place as city seeks major neighborhood changes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees' home is safe while the rest of the neighborhood is set for major changes. Members of the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution to establish a new ballpark legacy lease with the minor league franchise at Smith's Ballpark, setting the Bees up to remain at the ballpark beyond its lease expiration at the end of the 2024 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Semi leaks 75 gallons of fuel, roads close

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A semi-truck carrying gasoline caused state Route 201 to close with only one lane open Tuesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the truck had its saddle tank punctured, causing about 75 gallons of fuel to spill onto the highway. The...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Why Salt Lake City wants residents to 'adopt' a storm drain

SALT LAKE CITY — Chances are you've seen signs to adopt a highway at least once in your life. The first "Adopt a Highway" sign dates back to 1985. A Texas transportation engineer thought of having volunteers sponsor cleanups after witnessing items blowing out of the back of a pickup truck, littering the roadway, according to History.com. The concept quickly grew globally and even to similar programs to clean up things like trails and waterways.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
kmvt

Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah. The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.
BOISE, ID
ogdencity.com

24th Street Interchange Public Scoping Meetings

Join us! The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is preparing an Environmental Assessment (EA), according to the National Environmental Policy Act, to evaluate converting the existing 24th Street half interchange to a full interchange. This study will evaluate potential interchange alternatives and identify any corresponding impacts. UDOT is hosting two...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Larsen
luxuryrealestate.com

Just listed in Park City, Utah - Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo

Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo with Attached Garage located at 900 Bitner Road, M-17 Park City, Utah 84098. This pristine two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is located in the Canyon Creek Subdivision and has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint finishes, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Conveniently located on the First Floor with no stairs, this quiet unit with peek-a-boo views of the surrounding ski areas backs to community open space and features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a cozy gas fireplace, a private patio backing to community open space, and attached one-car garage. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, workout facility, and basketball court. Conveniently located in the Kimball’s Junction area of Park City, just minutes to world-class skiing, the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, Redstone shopping, and some of the hottest new restaurants in Park City. For your walking, hiking, and biking pleasure, there is an extensive trail system adjacent to Canyon Creek. Listed at $725,000.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Monsoon season kicks off, but when does it really impact Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monsoon Awareness Week and the North American Monsoon Season actually kicks off on June 15 and runs through September 30 but here in Utah, we usually see it ramp up after Independence Day. We have a favorable setup heading into the weekend that mimics monsoon style and will help […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Construction Project#Pave#Urban Construction
KSLTV

Thieves caught on camera drilling into gas tanks

SALT LAKE CITY — As gasoline prices soar, some thieves have resorted to stealing gas in a very dangerous way. One Salt Lake City business has been victimized multiple times. The business manager is fed up, and the thief has scars for his trouble. A truck parked outside Summit...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Nauvoo Is a Place For Lunch in Salt Lake City

The Hotel Utah was an iconic and historic landmark in downtown Salt Lake City for decades. It was generally considered as the finest hotel in the city for years. Famous people would stay there. It is conveniently located in close proximity to several popular venues for entertainment in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Axios Salt Lake City

A guide to the Salt Lake Valley farmers markets

The renowned Downtown Farmers Market in Salt Lake City is great for samples, art and food. But the crowds and logistics can be a bit much, and not all of us want to spend Saturday morning grocery shopping. If you want garden-fresh radishes on a Wednesday, you have options! Here are some of the other farmers markets in the Salt Lake Valley.Sunday: Wheeler Farm Sunday Market: 9am-1pm at 6351 S. 900 East.9th West Farmers Market: 10am-2pm at 1060 S. 900 West.​​Mondays: Herriman Farmers Market: 5-9pm at J. Lynn Crane Park, 5373 Main St. in Herriman.Tuesdays: West Jordan Community Market is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah receives much-needed rain. Is more on the way?

SALT LAKE CITY — The same storm system that caused widespread flooding to areas north of Utah, including a shutdown of Yellowstone National Park, produced up to a half-inch of much-needed rain in parts of Utah on Monday, according to National Weather Service. And it's possible that more rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Community worried about poaching at a Brigham City park

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Community members and wildlife officials are worried for wildlife, particularly birds, in Brigham City. They say someone, or even a group of people, is poaching wild birds in city limits, and are specifically targeting waterfowl in Rees Pioneer Park.    At Rees Pioneer Park visitors are greeted with a small pond […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT
50
Followers
29
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

Comments / 0

Community Policy