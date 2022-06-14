ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard suggests jurors were influenced by pro-Johnny Depp posts on social media: 'How could they not?'

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Amber Heard testifying during her trial against her ex, Johnny Depp, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

  • Amber Heard suggested the pro-Johnny Depp social-media posts influenced the jury during their trial.
  • She said the content was everywhere and that "it would have been impossible to avoid" for the jury.
  • Depp fans dominated most of the online attention the trial received. Jurors ultimately awarded Depp more in damages.

Amber Heard suggested that the jury in her high-profile defamation trial against her ex, Johnny Depp, were influenced by the large amount of social-media posts in support of Depp.

NBC's "Today" show aired a portion of Heard's interview with Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. More of it is airing on Wednesday, and in an hour-long special on Friday.

In it, Heard said jurors would not have been able to avoid the pro-Depp content during the trial, saying that "the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media."

"The jury is not immune to that," she said.

Guthrie then asked Heard if she thought the jury saw that content on social media.

Heard responded: "How could they not?"

"I think even the most well-intentioned juror — it would have been impossible to avoid this."

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The article had not named Depp. Heard then counter-sued Depp, also accusing him and his legal team of defamation.

The defamation trial lasted for six weeks, with the jury finding on June 1 both Depp and Heard liable for defamation but awarding Depp more in damages. Jurors sided with Depp on all three of his defamation complaints, awarded Heard one of her three counterclaims.

Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, previously told "Today" that she thought social media had "absolutely" influenced the jury.

"There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it," she said. "And it was horrible. It was really, really lopsided."

Heard also said the way she was treated on social media was not "fair."

"Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there's been a fair representation," she told "Today."

Heard and Depp's trial, all of which was livestreamed, attracted huge amounts of online attention.

As Insider's Lindsay Dodgson and Charissa Cheong previously reported , Depp fans made up a majority of those posting online, flooding platforms with content that backed Depp and branded Heard as a liar.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 13

Nancy Richmond
2d ago

she needs to shut up while she's ahead..he dropped all the charges..if somebody saves you MILLIONS in court costs and you keep running your mouth, he might just let you pay the charges..I would never have let her off that easy anyway..

Reply
3
dianamccullar
1d ago

Anyone that watched the trial and saw and listened to the recordings would have came to the same verdict even if they didn’t know either of them it was obvious who was lying she is just so full of herself that she is going to end up more in debt than she already is she needs to concentrate on her baby and move on

Reply
2
Nathan Zimmerman
1d ago

she believes that because she believes no one is smart enough to use their brain and see right through her lies

Reply
3
#Domestic Violence#Jury Trial#Washington Post
