ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bolts adjust to mile-high altitude before battle with Colorado Avalanche

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CC13M_0gAD1V6900

In the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, the Tampa Bay Lightning will enjoy more than just thousands of friendly fans during the series’ home games. They’ll also enjoy Amalie Arena’s roughly 20-foot altitude when compared to the alternative venue.

Denver is called the “Mile High City,” because it’s at a roughly 5,280-foot elevation.

According to the CDC , traveling to areas of high altitude can cause hangover-like symptoms of fatigue, dizziness, and nausea.

Lightning center Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare said the effects can be a real factor.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “You know, you can’t complain about it or blame it because it’s a part of it”

Bellemare played for the Avalanche for two seasons before signing with the Lightning.

“It’s hard to not focus on it, because, you know, your body’s going to give you a message — send you messages at times,” he continued, before letting out a sharp exhale to demonstrate. “It’s a little bit tighter.”

Bellemare said his team will do everything it can to prepare for playing its brand of hockey at the higher altitude. Lightning Assistant Coach Jeff Halpern, a former player who has also experienced playing in Denver, echoed Bellemare’s comments.

“Travel-wise, we’re doing as much as possible for it. Beyond that, I don’t know how much else can be done leading up to that game,” Halpern said. “You do feel it, and I think especially in the first period is when you feel it the most.”

Halpern said traveling to Denver days ahead of Game 1 should give his team time to adjust.

Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bruins head coach candidates: Three contenders reportedly 'in the mix'

The Boston Bruins appear to be in a hurry to fill Bruce Cassidy's position. Just a week after Cassidy was abruptly fired, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named three candidates who are "in the mix" for the Bruins' head coach job on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday morning. Friedman listed Jim...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits back with truth bomb ahead of Stanley Cup Finals vs Lightning

Every NHL player’s mission in the league is to see their name engraved on the Stanley Cup — the greatest trophy in all of sports. Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon definitely wants that by the end of the upcoming 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he would look to help the Avs pull that off without worrying about his legacy.
NHL
FanSided

Avalanche radio call of Game 1 OT winner will give you chills [Video]

The Avalanche saw an early lead in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals slip away but the radio call of the overtime winner for Colorado is truly incredible. Early in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, it looked like the Colorado Avalanche might run out to an early 1-0 lead in the series over the Tampa Bay Lightning with ease. They found the back of the net twice early in the first period and, even when the visitors answered, they scored again to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper’s Stanley Cup Finals status gets huge boost

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper picked up an injury during the first game of the Western Conference Finals, prompting the Avs to roll with backup Pavel Francouz during their sweep of the Oilers. On Tuesday, GM Joe Sakic dropped a huge truth bomb on Kuemper’s status for the Stanley Cup Finals vs. the Lightning, claiming […] The post Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper’s Stanley Cup Finals status gets huge boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
theScore

Twitter map shows most of U.S. backing Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche appear to be the overwhelming fan favorites in the Stanley Cup Final. A map created by Betonline.ag using geotagged Twitter data gathered since the matchup was set Saturday, including over 110,000 tweets, shows the majority of the United States is rooting for the Avalanche to win. The...
DENVER, CO
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Halpern
Axios Denver

Colorado Avalanche seek Stanley Cup glory

It's showtime, folks. The Colorado Avalanche begin their quest Wednesday night to win the Stanley Cup for a third time. State of play: Winning the title will require demolishing a dynasty in the making. A victory in the series would prevent the Avs' opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning, from pulling off a Stanley Cup three-peat, something that hasn't been done since the New York Islanders went back-to-back-to-back in the 1980s. Catch up quick: The Avalanche were the betting favorite when this season started, with the Lightning the second choice to win it all.NBC Sports had Colorado pegged as the legit...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Inside look at Melvin Gordon’s growing frustration with Broncos

Melvin Gordon appeared at the podium to speak to Denver media Tuesday after practice. The appearance was his first and most notable, considering he chose to skip voluntary workouts with the Broncos. Most fans believed it would be best for him to attend voluntary workouts since the team has a brand new head coach and […] The post Inside look at Melvin Gordon’s growing frustration with Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altitude#Cdc#Bolts#The Colorado Avalanche
NBA Analysis Network

These 3 Bold Trades Send Damian Lillard To Denver Nuggets

The 2021-22 NBA season was a little bit of an odd one for the Denver Nuggets. It’s hard to recall a team rostering a back-to-back MVP with lower expectations. No man is an island in the National Basketball Association. Nikola Jokic may be the best playmaking big man in the history of his sport. He still couldn’t drag the Nuggets past the first round of the playoffs by himself.
DENVER, CO
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy