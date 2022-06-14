ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flash flooding forecast for Baltimore region

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Severe thunderstorms and showers could bring damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday to the Baltimore region, according to the National Weather Service.

This hazardous weather outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties.

“The strongest storms could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning,” NWS said. “Isolated instances of flash flooding are also possible during this time.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority is also warning motorists that the weather could rapidly change driving conditions and potentially call for wind warnings, restrictions and temporary traffic holds at MDTA bridges.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation with rainfall totals below an inch in the Baltimore area.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Much Of Maryland Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong to severe storms are possible on this WJZ Alert Day. Much of central Maryland is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes would be the primary threats, though heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible. The best window for us to see these storms would be heading into the late afternoon and evening hours. For the most part, we should stay dry for much of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Day: Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in Maryland

UPDATE (5:11 p.m.) -- The National Weather Service canceled the severe thunderstorm watch in Maryland. UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) -- The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Maryland until midnight. At 3:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, West Virginia, moving east at 30...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Weather Day: Severe scattered thunderstorms for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says we will have a break in between the storms that we had this morning and the ones on the way for this evening. The storms will have threats of damaging winds, hail, and possible isolated tornadoes. They will begin out west this afternoon and make its way to the Baltimore area by the early evening and last until about midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Early Storms Thursday Could Impact Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a risk of strong to severe storms overnight and early Thursday morning, which is why Thursday is an Alert Day. Overnight, our winds will begin to turn more southeast, and perhaps south, which will bring in additional moisture to the region. With this in place, we are looking for the risk of some storms to develop perhaps as early as 5 a.m. and they may linger until mid-morning. By afternoon the sun will reappear, but that will add to the instability in the region and may fuel more storms by later afternoon and evening. Any of these storms may become strong to severe, with gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s, which is close to normal now. On Friday, we may hit the low 90s and have another storm risk early, followed by much drier and cooler air coming our way by evening. This weekend, just in time for the Orioles and AFRAM, will bring much cooler and dryer weather wgucg will stick around. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to 80s.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With summer here in less than a week, it seems Mother Nature is taking the hint. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, so stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the air-conditioning. Storms are possible well west of the Baltimore area, but we will likely stay dry until the early hours of Thursday. Thursday is an Alert Day because of multiple batches of thunderstorms that will impact throughout the day. Any storm that does pop up has the potential to produce damaging winds and large hail. Highs for the day on Thursday will top out in the mid 80s. A couple more storms are possible on Friday before gorgeous weather takes hold for the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s. In other words, fabulous weather for AFRAM and Father’s Day!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Will Enter The State On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore.  Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day.  The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning.  The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan. Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain.  All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning. The WJZ has declared...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: After Rain, Sunshine & Warmth This Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday was off to a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the Baltimore area can expect a mostly clear afternoon and evening. Parts of Maryland were under a slight risk for severe weather, while places north of Baltimore City are under a marginal risk level. A flood warning was issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 12:45 p.m. Between now and 1 p.m., we could see some isolated and potentially severe thunderstorms sweep across the area. Over an inch of rain has fallen in the area, creating the potential for flooding As a reminder, if you encounter...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Chesapeake Bay#Mdta#Tribune Content Agency
NottinghamMD.com

Flood Warning issued for Nottingham area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Nottingham area. The warning will remain in effect until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Forecasters say flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. – Additional … Continue reading "Flood Warning issued for Nottingham area" The post Flood Warning issued for Nottingham area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
visithowardcounty.com

5 Scenic Roads in and around Howard County

All over Howard County you’ll discover beautiful scenery, winding country roads, and wonderful views of rivers and state parks. When you are feeling to the itch to get out of the house, a scenic drive through HoCo may be just what you need. Here are some of our favorite routes and spots to check out on your next outdoor excursion.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

5 Buildings Catch Fire In South Baltimore Blaze, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said. Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene. While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said. By 9 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained with much of the area taped off. There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Which candidates have cash leads in home stretch of Md. governor’s race?

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect updated calculations in the Franchot campaign’s take since mid-January. Two Democrats running for governor reported...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Lifelong Baltimore Resident on FOX45 News MONSE Investigation

(WBFF) — The family of a man killed while riding his bike home from work is speaking out and raising questions. According to police, Charles Buster Banks was struck by Gardnel Carter, a Safe Streets worker in Baltimore. But Banks' family wants to know if he's getting special treatment because of his involvement with Safe Streets. Lifelong Baltimore resident, Pastor PM Smith weighs in on the investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Bay Sees Second Major Marina Fire in 3 Days

Just three days after a fire at Podickory Point marina on the Bay’s Western Shore destroyed two boats and damaged three more, a large marina fire broke out at Great Oak Landing Marina on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday around 2 a.m., a 42-foot powerboat caught fire at the...
CBS Baltimore

Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy