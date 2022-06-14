Alan Grayson runs for Congress again, seeking Val Demings’ seat

Former congressman and Democratic firebrand Alan Grayson at the Law Office of Donald E. Petersen in Orlando on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Grayson announced he is running for Congress again, this time to succeed Val Demings as she runs for U.S. Senate. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Ignoring calls from the Democratic Party to keep Black representation for a congressional seat, Alan Grayson announced Tuesday he is a candidate for Congress again, this time to succeed U.S. Rep. Demings as she runs for U.S. Senate.

The decision by Grayson, 64, who has represented parts of Central Florida twice in the U.S. House between 2009 and 2017, inserts a prominent white name into a Democratic primary that so far had drawn mostly Black candidates, including gun rights activist and Black Lives Matter protester Maxwell Frost, state Sen. Randolph Bracy, attorney Natalie Jackson, pastor Terence Gray and investor Jeff Boone.

“There are problems that need to be solved,” Grayson said Tuesday in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. “Inflation is strangling people ... The rent is too damn high. The tolls are too damn high. These things need to be controlled, and people deserve a break. And these are the kinds of things that a good congressman can accomplish for you.”

Grayson’s move could potentially have a roiling effect on a Democratic Party that has largely been united in viewing Demings’ seat as a Black district despite a controversial GOP gerrymander.

“My intent is to try to keep it [a Black] access seat because it is important to our community,” Orange County Democratic Chair Wes Hodge had said in April. “But, you know, someone can show up at noon on the last day of qualifying with 10 grand in their pocket, and boom, they’re on the ballot.”

Grayson is jumping into the race just days before the qualifying deadline of noon Friday. The primary is Aug. 23.

Asked Tuesday about his earlier comments, Hodge said, “I stand by what I said two months ago. That pretty much sums up my sentiments [on Grayson].”

Grayson dismissed those concerns , saying he is running in District 10 because he lives there.

“It’s a district that I represented before,” Grayson said, referring to previous iterations of the Orlando area district. “And it’s the district where I know how to bring home the bacon. And I think that’s more important.”

Grayson added, “If you actually poll this [and ask], “Do you want a congressman who will use the power of the office in order to make your life better? Or do you want a congressman who looks like you or who sounds like you?’ The answer is overwhelmingly, ‘I want a congressman who is going to help me in my life.’ ... If you’re going to go ahead and pick a brain surgeon, would you pick a brain surgeon on the basis of their ethnicity? No. Why should it be any different when we’re picking our leaders, the people who have the most power in our lives?”

Matt Isbell, a Democratic analyst who runs the MCIMaps website, said, “It shows a tremendous amount of disrespect to make this run ... If Alan Grayson feels comfortable taking advantage of the Republican racial gerrymander, then I guess that really says a lot about who he is.

“I don’t expect him to be the winner of the primary,” Isbell added. “But getting in at the last second, it’s just so obvious he thinks there’s an opening.... [He thinks] these other candidates are going to split their vote with the African American bloc, and [he] can squeak in.”

Grayson was a controversial figure in his six years in Congress, angering Republicans by famously claiming their health care plan was that they “want you to die quickly” and comparing the party to the Taliban. But he often served as a useful foil for the GOP.

“If Alan Grayson did not exist, we would have had to have invented him,” said Lew Oliver, chair of the of Orange Country Republican Executive Committee in 2016.

But Grayson also touted his bipartisan outreach, including securing funding for the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona and expansion of SunRail in a Republican-led Congress.

In his last year in Congress, he was the subject of a House Office of Congressional Ethics report that said there was “a substantial reason to believe” he violated House ethics rules in connection with his offshore hedge fund and other actions. Grayson denied the allegations, and there was no further investigation by the House as Grayson left office.

He has a long history in Central Florida politics, running unsuccessfully in a Democratic congressional primary in 2006 before winning a seat in 2008.

But after losing his seat in the GOP wave in 2010, he ran again in a different seat and won two more terms in 2012 and 2014.

He left his seat to make an unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 2016. His wife, Dena Grayson, ran to succeed him but lost the Democratic primary to U.S. Rep. Darren Soto.

Grayson tried to unseat Soto in 2018, but the often-bitter campaign ended with Soto victorious over his challenger. Grayson then ran as a write-in against GOP U.S. Rep. Bill Posey in 2020 and had been running for U.S. Senate this year until Tuesday.

Grayson’s campaign committee has about $2.7 million in debt, mostly due to the $2.66 million he personally loaned his first successful campaign in 2008. Grayson’s campaign has been active in one way or another since 2006, including his runs for Senate and the House, and he has been almost continuously fundraising.

So far this cycle, during his initial run for Senate, he has loaned his campaign $250,000 and has raised a total of about $474,000.

District 10, which Demings represents, was one of two Black-represented seats targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional maps, approved in a special session by the Legislature in April and the subject of a lawsuit.

District 5 in North Florida, represented by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee, was basically eliminated while District 10 was redrawn to still favor Democrats but include fewer Black voters.

District 10, which had previously had included almost all of the Black neighborhoods in western Orange County, was shifted east in the new map to include downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and the area around the University of Central Florida.

Black neighborhoods in western Orange were then split between District 10 and a Republican-leaning district to the west, which includes parts of Lake and Sumter counties and much of The Villages.