Stone: Pine cones, or hungry baby bagworms?

Later this season, I can predict with certainty that I will receive a lot of calls, emails, and photos about these “brown pine-cone looking things” or “dried-up looking ornaments” on people’s trees — often on evergreens like juniper and arborvitae, but it could be on deciduous trees and shrubs too. Every late summer, fall, and even into the winter, residents call wondering what they are and what can they do.

Hopefully this week’s column will reduce the inquiries later in the season.

You may be wondering: What am I talking about? The pest in question is something called a bagworm.

Have you heard of them?

Later in the season bagworms will become more obvious as each new baby builds its own bag and continues to feed, making its meals from your plants. Once you see them, I guarantee that you will recognize them all over. The damage caused by these hungry caterpillars becomes more and more evident as the season progresses.

Now is the time to be scouting! If they are present in your landscape, take immediate action before it is too late; controls are more limited once the caterpillars build their bags and can be completely covered and protected within their plant-based homes.

Bagworms ( Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis ) are interesting caterpillars that build a protective home, or bag, from plant material as the eat their way into insect-happiness by filling their caterpillar guts with plant leaves and needles. On evergreens, the bags can easily be confused as cones at first glance. High populations can cause plant stress, and evergreens can be killed over several seasons if not addressed.

The insects spend the winter as eggs in old bags, and have just begun to hatch in northwest Ohio. They will continue to hatch over the next several weeks. Small caterpillars leave their overwintering home in search of a place on the plant to create their own bags surrounded by plentiful pastures — aka plant leaves.

If you can remove the bags before the caterpillars hatch, you will have already reduced the population. They should be bagged and placed in the trash, burned if allowed, or buried. Sometimes the bags can be pulled away from the branches on which they’re attached, and sometimes scissors, a knife, or pruners can be helpful as they can be attached quite well. This can be a daunting task if there are hundreds or thousands of bags, especially if the bags are high and difficult to reach.

When the caterpillars are small, they are vulnerable to insecticide treatments, including some organic options. The small caterpillars are totally exposed as they begin feeding, as they have only begun building their own bag that doesn’t yet completely cover or protect themselves.

To learn more about bagworms, including management options, check out this OSU FactSheet: bit.ly/3Qbu9e2

If you have plant-related questions or need additional information on the pests discussed in this column, you can always email or call. The horticulture hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the OSU Extension Office at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo. The office is located off of Elmer Drive, between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds roads and next to the Rose Garden once inside the Toledo Botanical Garden.

Amy Stone is an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County. She writes weekly on gardening, and welcomes questions and comments at stone.91@osu.edu.