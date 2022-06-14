ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Stone: Pine cones, or hungry baby bagworms?

By By Amy Stone / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fKwc_0gAD15Tk00

Later this season, I can predict with certainty that I will receive a lot of calls, emails, and photos about these “brown pine-cone looking things” or “dried-up looking ornaments” on people’s trees — often on evergreens like juniper and arborvitae, but it could be on deciduous trees and shrubs too. Every late summer, fall, and even into the winter, residents call wondering what they are and what can they do.

Hopefully this week’s column will reduce the inquiries later in the season.

You may be wondering: What am I talking about? The pest in question is something called a bagworm.

Have you heard of them?

Later in the season bagworms will become more obvious as each new baby builds its own bag and continues to feed, making its meals from your plants. Once you see them, I guarantee that you will recognize them all over. The damage caused by these hungry caterpillars becomes more and more evident as the season progresses.

Now is the time to be scouting! If they are present in your landscape, take immediate action before it is too late; controls are more limited once the caterpillars build their bags and can be completely covered and protected within their plant-based homes.

Bagworms ( Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis ) are interesting caterpillars that build a protective home, or bag, from plant material as the eat their way into insect-happiness by filling their caterpillar guts with plant leaves and needles. On evergreens, the bags can easily be confused as cones at first glance. High populations can cause plant stress, and evergreens can be killed over several seasons if not addressed.

The insects spend the winter as eggs in old bags, and have just begun to hatch in northwest Ohio. They will continue to hatch over the next several weeks. Small caterpillars leave their overwintering home in search of a place on the plant to create their own bags surrounded by plentiful pastures — aka plant leaves.

If you can remove the bags before the caterpillars hatch, you will have already reduced the population. They should be bagged and placed in the trash, burned if allowed, or buried. Sometimes the bags can be pulled away from the branches on which they’re attached, and sometimes scissors, a knife, or pruners can be helpful as they can be attached quite well. This can be a daunting task if there are hundreds or thousands of bags, especially if the bags are high and difficult to reach.

When the caterpillars are small, they are vulnerable to insecticide treatments, including some organic options. The small caterpillars are totally exposed as they begin feeding, as they have only begun building their own bag that doesn’t yet completely cover or protect themselves.

To learn more about bagworms, including management options, check out this OSU FactSheet: bit.ly/3Qbu9e2

If you have plant-related questions or need additional information on the pests discussed in this column, you can always email or call. The horticulture hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the OSU Extension Office at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo. The office is located off of Elmer Drive, between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds roads and next to the Rose Garden once inside the Toledo Botanical Garden.

Amy Stone is an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County. She writes weekly on gardening, and welcomes questions and comments at stone.91@osu.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Ohio Black Bear Encounters Uncommon but Happen, Here’s What to Do

Although uncommon, black bear encounters occur. As black bear encounters become more common over the coming years, it’s important that people know how to live and recreate alongside them. Black bears once roamed all of Ohio. Unfortunately, unregulated hunting and habitat destruction led to black bears completely disappearing from...
OHIO STATE
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Pets & Animals
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Invasive species bogging down tourism at Indian Lake

HUNTSVILLE, Ohio — An invasive species of vegetation is causing headaches for anyone who visits Indian Lake. Locals are worried the problem is growing out of control because it’s not only choking out boat motors, but also the tourism industry. “Oh our business is definitely down—way, way down,”...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your house cool during record high heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many homeowners across central Ohio are enduring record-high heat along with power outages. “We’re averaging 12 to 24 hour response time,” said Todd Shepherd, heating and cooling manager with Waterworks. Since early this morning, Shepherd has gone from house to house inspecting air conditioning units. He said with the high heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Insect
SCDNReports

Filthy Ohio McDonald's Called Out By Health Department

An Ohio health department is not lovin' the mouse droppings, filthy walls, and overflowing trash beneath the golden arches at a shockingly filthy McDonald's restaurant. The busy location is on the hot seat after a series of inspections by the county health department. The busy restaurant, located at the corner of Collingwood and Dorr, is quite frankly, a filthy mess.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Drunk Ohio Dad Left Little Ones in Dangerous Situation

An Ohio dad with a history of drunk driving left his children in a potentially deadly situation so he could go out drinking. Police say an 8-year-old boy was wandering alone on a busy four-lane road. He told folks who stopped to help him that his father, Misael Deleon, frequently leaves him and his little sister alone for long periods of time to go drinking.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, was patrolling Deer Creek Wildlife Area when he received a tip that two individuals were cast netting for non-forage fish out of Deer Creek. Officer Coffman was able to contact the individuals, who were found to have netted all the fish in their possession. Neither individual had a valid Ohio fishing license, and both had taken white bass with their cast nets. They were issued the appropriate summonses for their violations.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
13abc.com

NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Town Left Without Taxi Service When Nobody Shows Up To Work

A tiny Ohio town found itself without vital transportation when none of the dayshift drivers showed up to work. The owner apologized to customers in a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday morning. "This is the last thing I ever wanted to post. I am sorry to all of our customers but due to neither dayshift drivers bothering to show up today, we will not be open."
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy