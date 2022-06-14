ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Activist Ja’Mal Green is latest to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection hopes: ‘We must get people reengaged’

By Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8h0z_0gAD0xea00
Community organizer Ja'Mal Green is the latest to announce a mayoral bid in Chicago. He's shown speaking in February against the early release of former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Laquan McDonald. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Activist Ja’Mal Green will run to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, he announced Tuesday.

In an interview, Green said his range of life experiences makes him a strong candidate for mayor of the nation’s third-largest city. He noted he has lived on the South and West sides, witnessed gun violence and been kicked out of schools, while highlighting that he is an entrepreneur and activist.

“On every side, I feel that I understand the issues more than a lot of the other candidates, and we need a mayor to do that so we can change the tide on what’s going on in our city,” Green told the Tribune.

But the 26-year old activist faces a steep challenge connecting with voters and donors due to his age and lack of government experience. His previous run for mayor in 2019 failed after he withdrew from the ballot amid a challenge to his signatures from businessman Willie Wilson.

Other challengers to Lightfoot include South Side Ald. Roderick Sawyer, son of a former mayor; former Chicago Public School CEO Paul Vallas; Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner; Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez; and Wilson, who is running for the third time. Vallas finished ninth in 2019 while Wilson won most of Chicago’s Black wards before endorsing Lightfoot in the runoff.

This time, Green said, his campaign will be more successful because he expects to have more money and is better known with the public, but he also wants to reenergize the voters.

“This is not about Lori Lightfoot. Seventy percent plus people do not vote in this city. This is a larger conversation we must have and we must get people reengaged with the political process,” Green said. “That means we must give them hope that there is someone who fights on behalf of the people.”

In 2020, Green led a campaign against Chase Bank, asking them to increase lending to Black communities, which first got him banned from the bank’s locations , but the lender later promised to increase mortgage lending to Black and Latino families by $600 million over five years . A Chase official credited Green with bringing the issue to their attention.

Like Wilson, Green supported Lightfoot and her 2019 runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, but he and the mayor have had a falling out. He has criticized Lightfoot for not supporting a community center he wants to build in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. In 2021, Green posted — and then deleted — a tweet saying Lightfoot was going to resign amid unsubstantiated social media chatter that the mayor said were “homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors.”

Green said he’s disappointed in the mayor for hiring non-Chicago residents to prominent posts, which he says hurts the city’s services.

“The disappointing factor as she came into office is her hiring from outside the city, folks that don’t understand Chicago, and the disconnectedness of City Hall from these neighborhoods is alarming,” Green said.

gpratt@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 20

Kenneth Muhm
2d ago

he has proven that he does support the police, so if he were to be elected, then i think Chicago would see the already out of control crime get worse, if that's even possible.

Reply
4
Pat McCarthy
1d ago

Ja'Mal Green's biggest claim to fame, injuring CPD Officers attempting to protect the Columbus Statue in Chicago's Grant Park.

Reply
5
nope nope
2d ago

The more people jump in that race and split the vote, the more likely foot might win. Good luck Chicago🤣🤣🤣

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
honestcolumnist.com

Toni Preckwinkle defends her criminal justice record as primary opponent Richard Boykin claims she’s ‘pandering to the … defund the police movement’

In the summer of 2020, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle appeared to nod to the cries for justice that spilled to the streets of Chicago when she broke with other top Illinois Democrats to announce her support for less police spending. “I’m for reducing and redirecting our investment in...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland potential candidate for Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland could potentially throw her name in the race for mayor. Frydland, who served as commissioner from 2015 to 2020, has formed a political action committee to consider running for mayor in the 2023 election, according to spokeswoman Mika Stambaugh. If she chooses to run against her former boss, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she will join challengers Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, Aldermen Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, businessman Willie Wilson, veteran police officer Frederick Collins, community activist Ja'Mal Green, and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Community activist Ja'Mal Green joins race to become Chicago mayor

CHICAGO - Community activist Ja'Mal Green announced his run for Chicago mayor Tuesday. Green, a native Chicagoan, joins a crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28, 2023 election. Lightfoot announced last week that she is officially seeking a second term. The Beverly father...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Chicago

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, moved to rehab after "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lopez
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Person
Paul Vallas
Person
Roderick Sawyer
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Public Schools#Chicago Police#Politics Local#Election Local
CBS Chicago

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died, CBS Chicago reports. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email. Shortly before Casten's congressional office announced his daughter's death, Casten's...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Central Illinois Proud

Truth Test: Anna Valencia vs. Alexi Giannoulias

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Every day Illinoisans are seeing new political ads on TV or receiving them by mail. We’re putting these claims politicians are making to the test. WMBD’s Matt Sheehan investigated Secretary of State Candidate Anna Valencia’s claims against Democratic opponent Alexi Giannoulias. “I...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

State board approves sale of West Sub Medical Center

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved the sale of Oak Park-area hospital West Suburban Medical Center to Resilience Healthcare. The approval paves the way for yet another ownership change for West Suburban, a hospital beleaguered by a revolving door of owners. This time around, Village President...
OAK PARK, IL
Better Government Association

Inspectors General: Chicago Among Nation's Strongest, But Lacks Power to Publish Reports

With Deborah Witzburg’s confirmation as inspector general at April’s city council meeting, Chicago finally has an internal governmental watchdog back on duty. The department Witzburg heads is among the strongest government oversight offices in the country, a Better Government Association Policy Team comparison of the 20 largest U.S. cities found, but lacks independent authority to release its final reports to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy