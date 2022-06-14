ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kedrick Raphael Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpEI4_0gAD0wlr00

4-Star Florida RB Makes Call for Hawkeyes

Kendrick Raphael officially visited Iowa Football this past weekend. The experience led to the four-star running back's verbal commitment Monday night.

Raphael became the program's 11th known pledge in the 2023 recruiting class. The 2023 Naples (FL) High standout chose Iowa out of 21 reported scholarship offers, including opportunities from NC State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Rivals ranks Raphael (5-10, 190) as a four-star prospect, the No. 15 running back nationally in '23 and the No, 50 player overall in Florida for the cycle. 247Sports sees him as a three-star, the No. 31 player at his position and the No. 88 overall recruit in the state.

As a junior, Raphael rushed 126 times for 1,374 yards (10.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns.

You can watch Raphael's junior highlights HERE .

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Hawkeye Fan-Favorite Austin Ash Chooses Next School After Months

Austin Ash spent the last five years of his life in Iowa City representing the Hawkeyes despite his lack of playing time -- and lack of financial help. The former walk-on from Cedar Rapids ultimately did receive a scholarship in his fifth and final year at Iowa -- the same season the Hawks won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in 16 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
City
Marion, IA
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Iowa's offense in 2022

Iowa posted another strong season under head coach Kirk Ferentz in 2021, winning 10 games and the B1G West in the process. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes were blown out in the B1G Championship Game and lost a nail-biter to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes have now won 10 games...
IOWA CITY, IA
I-Rock 93.5

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

The new Miss Iowa is an Urbandale middle school teacher

(Radio Iowa) – A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Dl#Ol#Chicago Aidan Hall#Ath
KOEL 950 AM

Statue in Small Town Iowa Erected in Honor of War Hero

On February 23, 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima, six U.S. Marines reached the highest point of the island and raised the American flag. Joe Rosenthal, a photographer for the Associated Press was there, camera at the ready. He took three photos. According to History.com, "The first, which showed...
BROOKLYN, IA
KCRG.com

Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A restaurant in Lisbon will close after 41 years in business. Gwen’s first opened in 1980, the last day of business will be July 2nd. Gwen’s is full of memories for owner Gwen Drahos and her family, as well as gifts she’s received over the years from customers.
LISBON, IA
K92.3

National Chicken Restaurant Bringing Second Location to Iowa City Metro

On the heels of the Iowa City metro getting its first Raising Cane's location, a national competitor is about to bring its second location to the area! With a restaurant already up and running at 750 Coral Ridge Ave. in Coralville and 13 others in Iowa, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has cleared an early hurdle to develop and build an Iowa City location. Iowa City's Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 for a special exception for a two-lane drive-through for the fried chicken restaurant last week. Jam Investments LLC, the owner of the site, now needs to get approval on its site plan review.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding Into Marion

Thanks to a recent Facebook post, we just got word that the Cedar Rapids restaurant Daisy's Garage is going to be opening a new location this year!. The new Daisy's location will be at the corner of Hwy 151 and Hwy 13, right near the Pizza Ranch in Marion. It appears that the restaurant is being built from the ground up, so it will likely be awhile before it opens. Unfortunately, we don't have word on an estimated opening just yet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Proposed Cedar Rapids Appliance Facility Would Create Almost 200 Jobs

Cedar Rapids could soon welcome a business that has an amazing history when it comes to appliances for the home. Sub-Zero, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin and manufactures products in both Wisconsin and Arizona, is looking to build a light manufacturing facility off 6th St SW in Cedar Rapids, east of the Eastern Iowa Airport.
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Fairfax residents unhappy with 32-hundred square foot flag

Security stepped up for Supreme Court justices ahead of Roe V. Wade decision. The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe-Versus-Wade as soon as Wednesday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch for areas of showers and storms early this morning. Additional re-development later today may be...
FAIRFAX, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
708
Followers
607
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy