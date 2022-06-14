Kedrick Raphael Commits to Iowa Football

4-Star Florida RB Makes Call for Hawkeyes

Kendrick Raphael officially visited Iowa Football this past weekend. The experience led to the four-star running back's verbal commitment Monday night.

Raphael became the program's 11th known pledge in the 2023 recruiting class. The 2023 Naples (FL) High standout chose Iowa out of 21 reported scholarship offers, including opportunities from NC State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Rivals ranks Raphael (5-10, 190) as a four-star prospect, the No. 15 running back nationally in '23 and the No, 50 player overall in Florida for the cycle. 247Sports sees him as a three-star, the No. 31 player at his position and the No. 88 overall recruit in the state.

As a junior, Raphael rushed 126 times for 1,374 yards (10.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns.

You can watch Raphael's junior highlights HERE .

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida