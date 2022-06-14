ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler found alone crying barefoot on Bronx street reunited with family

By Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A toddler found alone barefoot and crying on a Bronx street corner has been reunited with his family, police said Tuesday.

The baby was spotted by a 29-year-old man driving by the Castle Hill Houses about 9 p.m. Monday. The driver called 911 and cops found the boy standing near Randall and Olmstead Aves.

The child, who does not yet speak, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for an evaluation and is in good health.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, the 22-month-old baby was reunited with his mother at the hospital, cops said.

The child’s mother had to work an overnight shift and left the tot in the care of his 15-year-old brother, police sources said.

Sometime on Monday night the door to the family apartment was accidentally left ajar and the tot managed to wander outside. His teenage brother went to bed thinking the baby was still asleep, police sources said.

After the baby was found, cops released a photo of him and asked the public’s help identifying him.

When his mom came home from work early Tuesday she realized the baby was missing and called police.

Police found no evidence of any foul play and the child’s parents will not be charged, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

In the photo released by cops, the child is in his hospital bed clad in an Air Jordan pajama top. A tear appears to be about to roll down his cheek in the heart-wrenching picture.

