HYANNIS – This past Saturday evening – June 11, 2022 – at around 11:22 p.m., Barnstable Police officers and Hyannis Firefighters responded to a call where a woman believed she had just been drugged, possibly with some type of “date rape drug.” She had been a patron at one of the nearby bars. A Hyannis FD ambulance responded and met police officers to the rear of one of their cruisers where they found the patient apparently inside the vehicle’s cargo area. EMTs then walked on each side of the woman as she was able to walk into an awaiting ambulance. She was them transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO