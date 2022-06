As far as widowmakers go, Porsche unintentionally pioneered the concept with the 930 Turbo, a car that became infamous for sending unskilled or overzealous drivers straight into the nearest bush. The modern 911 Turbo is a lot quicker but will compensate for errors in judgment much more effectively. Decades after that 930 Turbo, the mid-engined Carrera GT arrived and quickly became known as a hardcore sports car that should also be approached with caution. Get it right, and the 5.7-liter V10 and feelsome chassis will provide you with one of the drives of your life. Incredibly rare - only 1,270 were made, and only 644 of those were sold in the United States - it's a collector's dream and often sells for big bucks. Now, an especially striking example of the GT is up for sale in North Miami.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO