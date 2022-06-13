Preservation Maryland Goes Crabbing: Sustaining Watermen Heritage in MD

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state. This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities;...
This is the fifth episode of Dish City’s latest season. Listen by pressing the play button above or by subscribing on your favorite podcast platform. For…reasons…stuffed meat is a whole genre of food. There’s stuffed beef tenderloin, stuffed meatloaf, and probably the most infamous stuffed meat dish of all time: the turducken.
Maryland is launching a $28 million study for the next step in building a new crossing for the Chesapeake Bay at the current bridge site, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday. Hogan said the study will not only consider the new crossing, but also look at solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 301 split.
One of the best ways to celebrate summer is with a Fourth of July firework show. Pack some food, a chair, or a blanket and head out to these free firework events taking place across the state this year. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan.
Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect updated calculations in the Franchot campaign’s take since mid-January. Two Democrats running for governor reported...
Maryland Department of the Environment investigators suspect a broken sewage pipe that spewed 11,000 gallons of waste into a Marley Creek tributary contributed to a massive fish kill south of Baltimore. According to the Baltimore Sun, Daniel Macleod, 70, of Glen Burnie was in a Marley Creek marina on June...
(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
A retired butcher from Beltsville got lucky not once, but six times on Maryland Lottery winnings over the weekend, officials say. The butcher spent a small chunk of change in hindsight of his winnings on six different lottery games during a stop to the 7-Eleven at 11422 Cherry Hill Road on Sunday, June 12, according to the Maryland Lottery.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” More than 100 years later, in 1916, President Wilson officially established June 14 as National Flag Day.
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says it will be mostly sunny for the rest of Wednesday as temps top out in the mid to upper 80's. Enjoy the weather today because she is looking at an impact weather day for Thursday. There will be an isolated chance for severe thunderstorms around Maryland....
Steve Kline, a 7th-generation Marylander, knows well the vacation tradition of driving across the twin spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for trips to the beach resort of Ocean City. His grandfather, an ironworker, helped build the bridge’s first span, which opened in 1952. He’s also very familiar with...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong to severe storms are possible on this WJZ Alert Day.
Much of central Maryland is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City.
Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes would be the primary threats, though heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible.
The best window for us to see these storms would be heading into the late afternoon and evening hours.
Potentially harmful levels of “forever chemicals” contaminate some of the smallest drinking water systems in Maryland, the state’s latest round of testing shows. The Maryland Department of the Environment reported in late April that its testing of 65 community water systems, which collectively serve about 81,000 people, detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in a little […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — His red, white and blue signs offer a “new voice to do better” for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District. As a veteran, former police officer and county official, Democrat Keith Washington is promising to tackle the tough issues of the day.
