Preservation Maryland Goes Crabbing: Sustaining Watermen Heritage in MD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong to severe storms are possible on this WJZ Alert Day. Much of central Maryland is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes would be the primary threats, though heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible. The best window for us to see these storms would be heading into the late afternoon and evening hours. For the most part, we should stay dry for much of the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO