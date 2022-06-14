ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:38:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Cleveland; Gaston; Mecklenburg; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CABARRUS MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND...GASTON...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Mecklenburg; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Mecklenburg and central Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Downtown Concord to 3 miles west of Indian Land. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Indian Trail, Weddington, Stallings, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Wingate, Waxhaw, Lake Park and Mineral Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Stanly THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ANSON AND STANLY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. A Severe Thunderstorm remains in effect from southern Stanly County, including Norwood, and most of Anson County until 615 PM EDT. See Severe Thunderstorm 144 for more information.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ALAMANCE SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Orange, southeastern Randolph, and southeastern Chatham counties until 530 PM.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILKES AND SOUTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windy Gap, or near Ronda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Jonesville Ronda Windy Gap Buck Shoals and Lone Hickory. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILKES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy