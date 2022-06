Several areas of Crookston have reported that there are parts of the town that are without power. The Otter Tail Power Company has reported that they are aware of the issue but are not sure what has caused the outage, but that high winds are likely to blame. Electric crews are out trying to fix the outage now and will give a report on what caused them when they are able.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO