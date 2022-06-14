ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall; Pennington; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mapes to near Kempton to near Portland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Larimore around 735 AM CDT. Arvilla and Holmes around 740 AM CDT. Thompson, Whitman and Mekinock around 745 AM CDT. Merrifield, Grand Forks and Bygland around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lankin, East Grand Forks and Mallory. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 127 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Cass; Clearwater; Hubbard; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CASS CLEARWATER HUBBARD ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE OF THE WOODS MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Stormy Tuesday morning for northern sections of RRV

Fast moving storms dumped heavy rain and gusty winds over northern portions of the Red River Valley this morning. The National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the system headed northeast at 60 mph. Grand Forks police say the heavy rains flooded numerous streets resulting in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Election results from Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people received the most votes to become Grand Forks County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 14. Bob Rost, Kimberly Hagen and Lon Kvasager were voted to be County Commissioners, however, the Secretary of State’s website says a recount may be necessary. Rost...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
County
Pembina County, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Portland, ND
City
Arvilla, ND
City
Pembina, ND
City
Lankin, ND
City
Kempton, ND
City
Mapes, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Walsh County, ND
City
Larimore, ND
County
Nelson County, ND
trfradio.com

One Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Crookston area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Lyn Rosga, (54) was injured when allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy 2, and County Road 17 in East Grand Forks, colliding with the rear passenger tire of the International Box Truck.
POLK COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Teen Injured in Highway 75 ATV Accident

A teenager was injured in an ATV accident in Norman County near Halstad yesterday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened along Highway 75 at post 288 in Halstad Township around 3:30pm. The patrol says a 13 year old was southbound on 75 driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger ATV when it left the roadway, and rolled over in the west ditch.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Airport temporarily closing for construction

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks International Airport is set to close for large aircraft operations and commercial flights in August. The facility will close August 21st and will remain shutdown through September 2nd as runway construction gets underway. The project is a complete reconstruction of the intersection between the two runways.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Thunderstorm#Cdt Expires#Minnesota Northwestern
kvrr.com

Five People Claim Seats on Grand Forks School Board in Crowded Field

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A current Grand Forks School Board member running for re-election just makes the cut. Bill Palmiscno came in 5th in a 23 person race. Dave Berger, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson and Josh Anderson also won seats. Incumbent Jackie Hassett lost. Doug Carpenter, Chris Douthit...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into semi, sending driver to hospital

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a crash involving a semi in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Monday, June 13 a car driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga of Crookston, MN didn’t yield to a semi coming down Hwy. 2 and crashed into the back of it.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF County voter turnout down

The preliminary numbers suggest 7,035 votes were cast in Grand Forks County on Tuesday. That was less than the 14,188 ballots filled out in June 2020 – and just shy of 9,000 in 2018. Grand Forks Auditor Deb Nelson says the election and counting of ballots went smoothly. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KNOX News Radio

EGF responds to golf cart & ATV complaints

East Grand Forks hasn’t closed the door on allowing general use golf carts on city streets – but it’s not likely to happen anytime soon. The discussion popped up at last night’s (Tuesday) council work session in response to several complaints from constituents reporting young people speeding on carts and ATV’s.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

Woman Cited After Police Respond to TRF Bank

A Thief River Falls woman faces charges after police were called Sunday to a report of a suspicious person “trying to open doors at the bank.”. Paige Jean Parsons, (28) was charged with DWI, and 5th Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Crime after police were dispatched to 201 3rd Street East. A caller reported someone “was trying to open doors at the bank, also checking door handles on a parked vehicle.”
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Toddler Found Safe After Wandering Away From Home

A 20-month-old child was found safe after wandering off into the woods near Fisher on Sunday. The Fisher Fire Department found the missing child about a 1/4 mile away in a field. The Polk County Sheriff’s office says the child was okay after being checked by Crookston Area Ambulance, and...
FISHER, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF School District names school leadership

The Grand Forks School Board has approved the selection of two new building principals and an associate principal last night (Monday). Anthony Vandal will take the lead at Valley Middle School. Vandal most recently served as the Assistant Principal of Lake Agassiz Elementary School. He was one of five finalists interviewed for the position and will earn a salary of 120,358 dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy