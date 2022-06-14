ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:38:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND EASTERN GASTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILKES AND SOUTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windy Gap, or near Ronda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Jonesville Ronda Windy Gap Buck Shoals and Lone Hickory. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

