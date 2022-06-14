Man bitten by coyote in Swampscott parking lot

John Malafronte said he initially thought he was brushing off a horse fly when he felt a pinch.

A Canton man chased off a coyote after it unexpectedly bit him Monday.

John Malafronte was outside a Santander Bank on Paradise Road in Swampscott at 6 a.m. when the coyote approached him from behind and bit him, according to police.

Malafronte said in an interview with WHDH that he had gone into the Swampscott establishment’s parking lot to smoke a cigarette and text his mom. After feeling the bite, Malafronte grabbed a wooden pole from inside his truck and was able to chase the coyote off and call police.

“Hopefully it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Malafronte. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Swampscott Police said they saw a small coyote go through a fence near the area they searched.

Malafronte said he would take himself to the emergency room despite his injury, and was treated for rabies.

As of Monday night, the coyote hasn’t been found.