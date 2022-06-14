ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early on Monday after Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The county is home to Daytona Beach.

Jeff Hardy in action (Alamy/PA)

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy faces charges of driving while a licence was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driving licence.

Jail records show he was released on a 3,500 dollar (£2,900) bond.

Court records show that Hardy lives in Cameron, North Carolina.

He has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother Matt Hardy for matches. He now is on the roster of the All Elite Wrestling league.

Prisoner used ‘home-made’ weapon in officer murder bid, jury told

An inmate at a high-security jail attempted to murder a prison officer in a “frenzied” stabbing attack using a pointed metal bar, a court has heard. David Bieber was returning from the library when he used the “home-made” weapon to attack Alison Smith, who was left bleeding from wounds to her face and right arm, a jury at Worcester Crown Court was told.
411mania.com

Matt Hardy Issues Statement on Brother Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

– AEW wrestler Matt Hardy has now released a statement via Twitter, commenting on his brother Jeff Hardy’s felony DUi arrest yesterday. You can read his comments below:. “It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCDNReports

2 Gunned Down at Florida Family Dollar Store

2 Gunned Down at Florida Family Dollar StoreSCDN Graphics Department. According to the sheriff's office, one man was murdered and another was injured in a shooting at a Family Dollar store on Friday.
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida, charged with 3rd-degree felony DUI

Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida early Monday morning, leaving his future with AEW very much in doubt. Court records from the Volusia County Inmate log confirm that Hardy was booked at 12:45 a.m. on June 13 and charged with three offenses: Violating restrictions placed on a drivers license Driving with a license that is canceled, suspended or revoked DUI – third offense within 10 years Image credit: Corrections – Volusia County According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the third charge is a third-degree felony, while the other two are misdemeanors. AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday in Florida on three charges, the most significant a...
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
The Spun

Longtime Wrestling Star Reportedly Arrested Early Monday Morning

AEW star and wrestling legend Jeff Hardy was reportedly arrested in the earliest hours of Monday morning on multiple charges, including felony DUI. According to authorities in Volusia County, Florida, Hardy was booked into jail at 12:45 AM for: his third drug or alcohol-related DUI offense within 10 years, driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license and violation of restrictions put on his driver's license.
ComicBook

AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy Following DUI Arrest

AEW President Tony Khan released the following statement regarding Jeff Hardy following his arrest on Monday in Florida — "We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Hardy was booked on multiple charges including DUI and driving with a suspended license. His blood-alcohol level was reportedly over three times the legal limit.
Popculture

Jeff Hardy's BAC and Arrest Details Revealed in Police Report

Additional details of Jeff Hardy's arrest have been revealed. According to a police report obtained by Fightful, Hardy was driving under the speed limit and weaving across lanes before being arrested in Volusia County, Florida. An officer tried to pull over the All Elite Wrestling star who was struggling to do so. When the officer got to the passenger's side of the vehicle, Hardy was reportedly barely responsive. Additionally, Hardy's BAC through a breathalyzer was .294. The legal limit in Florida is .08.
UPI News

Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity

June 16 (UPI) -- A headstone at an Iowa cemetery is raising controversy after residents noticed the family had included a hidden profanity in the grave marker's engraved message. The family of Steven Paul Owens, who died at age 59 in September 2021, said the hidden message in Owens' headstone...
Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
411mania.com

Jeff Hardy Suspended Without Pay From AEW Over DUI Charges

In an official statement released on his Twitter account, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed Jeff Hardy has been suspended without pay from All Elite Wrestling. Hardy, was arrested in Florida on Monday and hit with multiple charges, including felony DUI. Khan notes in his statement that Hardy is willing...
