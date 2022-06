Prior to Aerosmith's show in Bangor, Joe Perry is doing a few solo shows. One concert is just shy of Maine. Aerosmith guitarist and co-founder, Joe Perry, has some free time on his hands prior to hitting the road with the band. The legendary guitarist will do three solo shows as The Joe Perry Project, two in which are right here in New England. The closest show to Maine will be at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, July 21.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO