Lizzo 'Grrrls' Lyrics Apology Sparks Cardi B Comparisons

By Emma Nolan
 2 days ago
Lizzo apologized for an ableist term in her new single, but many have pointed out Cardi B used the r-word in a recent song without the same level of...

thesource.com

Lizzo Issues Apology for Offensive “GRRRLS” Lyric and Drops New Version

Lizzo faced backlash for her new song “GRRRLS.” Immediately upon releasing the song Friday, disability advocates urged her via social media that she was using an “ableist slur.”. The “Tempo” singer is being accused of using an offensive term for someone with cerebral palsy. In the original...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

B Ready: Beyoncé Covers British Vogue, Teases New Album and Release Date for ‘Renaissance’

The Bey Hive is rejoicing after Beyoncé took to social media to tease what appears to be a new solo album expected this summer. Fans noticed that Queen Bey wiped her social media clean earlier this month by deleting the profile pictures and bios. On Thursday, the decorated music star removed her Instagram profile picture and updated her bio to read “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.”
CELEBRITIES
thecheyennepost.com

Lizzo removes 'harmful word' from new single GRRRLS

Lizzo has removed "a harmful word" from her new single 'GRRRLS'. The 34-year-old star has responded to backlash after fans accused her of using an ableist slur in her latest track - which will feature on upcoming album 'Special', due to be released on July 15 - and unveiled a new version of the song following its initial release on Friday (10.06.22), while insisting she didn't mean to hurt anyone.
MUSIC
