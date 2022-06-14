Lizzo 'Grrrls' Lyrics Apology Sparks Cardi B Comparisons

Earlier today, we posted about how Lizzo had been getting social-media backlash for her latest Special single, “Grrrls,” due to a lyric in the song using an ableist term. On the track, Lizzo says, “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’ma sp*z.” Some social-media users called that term an “ableist slur” about people with cerebral palsy and have been asking Lizzo to remove the word from the song. Now, Lizzo has shared a statement saying that she would change the lyrics to “Grrrls.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO