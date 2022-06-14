ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Warns of Brain-Eating Amoeba That Kills 97 Percent of Sufferers

By Ed Browne
 2 days ago
The amoeba can be found in freshwater and pools, and infects people by traveling up the nose to the...

Comments / 66

Verenise Medrano
2d ago

Everyone in Texas should know this by now. When the temperatures rise to triple digits; lakes, and rivers can potentially be deadly.

34
Maribel De Leon
2d ago

we all know this info, but when we're in the water we tend to forget. so just use some protection for your nose 👃🐽. easy as 1 2 3.

12
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago

"travel up your nose" into brain? Sound familiar folks? Yup it's soundsie the 2020 test with the 4ft swaps to tickle your brain

16
