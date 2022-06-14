ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's Royal Financial Reserves Decimated by Palace Building Work

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II's household forecast a drop in reserves from $55.3 million to $6.5 million, but the staff is "pleased" work on the palace is...

Dan Mutispaugh
2d ago

when you read all the assets of the royal family, it's surprising how much they own.

