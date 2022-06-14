Pressure Cooker: Seven Bearcats Under the Most Pressure in 2022
Here are seven players that need to step up this season
Plenty of familiar faces will take on larger roles for the Bearcats this season.
With the loss of nine NFL draft picks from last year's College Football Playoff roster, the Bearcats are reloading with many players who have been with the program for several years.
Here are the seven players facing the most pressure heading into the 2022 season.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like:
Another One: Bearcats Add Four Star Defensive Back to 2023 Recruiting Class
UC Offers Local 2024 Center Raleigh Burgess; Four-Star Guard Trey Green Discusses Recruitment
Sporting News Names Luke Fickell Fifth-Best Coach in College Football
Recruiting Roundup: 2023 UC QB Brady Drogosh Commit Competing in Elite 11 Finals; Bearcats Interested in Local 2026 WR
Bob Huggins on UC Joining Big 12: 'They Better get Ready Because it is Hard'
Three-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Kamari Burns Commits to UC; Class of 2023 now Highest-Rated in School History
Watch: Coby Bryant Flashes Athleticism at Seattle Seahawks Practice
UC Football Adds Sixth 2023 Commitment of the Weekend
Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene Commits to UC
Three-Star 2023 Legacy Cornerback Luke Evans Commits to Cincinnati
UC Football Secures Commitment From Three-Star Cornerback Jonas Duclona
Four-Star Safety Daeh McCullough Commits to UC
Desmond Ridder Making Early Waves With Atlanta Falcons
Three-Star 2023 Forward Arrinten Page Visits UC
Bearcats QB Room Ranked in Middle of ESPN's FBS Passer Tiers
Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Arizona Cardinals' OTAs
Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Wing Mayar Wol
Marcus Mariota: 'Absolutely' Mentoring Desmond Ridder
UC Football Falls in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings
Rayvon Griffith Transferring to AZ Compass for Senior High School Season
Bearcats Offer 2023 Four-Star Guard Jizzle James
A Closer Look at New Bearcats Defensive End Noah Potter
The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition
Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets
Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023
UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft
Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game
Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0