If skies are clear, a 'supermoon' will be visible from San Diego County Tuesday night

If skies are clear, a "supermoon" will be visible from San Diego County tonight, when Earth's only natural satellite begins rising above the southeast horizon at 8:47 p.m.

The full moon will appear to be bigger and brighter than usual, especially when it is low in the sky and seen with a partial back drop, such as a mountain or city skyline.

The moon is technically fullest while it is setting at around dawn on Tuesday. But it will not be vivid and easy to see until it rises during the evening.

NASA says a supermoon "occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.

"During every 27-day orbit around Earth, the Moon reaches both its perigee, about 226,000 miles from Earth, and its farthest point, or apogee, about 251,000 miles from Earth."

Skywatching will be an iffy proposition Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says that June gloom clouds might shroud the coast all the way to Interstate 15.

NASA says that if you plan to photograph the moon with a digital camera, you should "set the aperture at f/11, and make the ISO and exposure time the same. So if the ISO is 100, the exposure time would be 1/100. If the ISO is 200, the exposure time would be 1/200. Aim for a low ISO since the Moon is so bright ― 100 is a good place to launch your experiments."





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .