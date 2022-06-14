ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You'd Listened to Matt Damon on Crypto, You'd Have Lost This Much Money

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
As the price of Bitcoin continues to fall, some are looking at the change in cryptocurrency prices since Matt Damon promoted...

Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
TheStreet

Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street". The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Expert Peter Schiff Has Bad News For Crypto Enthusiasts

If you've been wondering if it's time to dump your crypto lately, no one could blame you. With bitcoin hitting record lows lately and Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, pausing its withdrawals, it suddenly looks like maybe things aren't so great in that sector. If you're a...
Decider.com

6 Revelations from ‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Finale on Hulu

The royal family of reality television has officially made it through another season. In their first run with Hulu, we caught up on all the latest that’s happened between the ending of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired in June 2021, and the start of the streaming service’s The Kardashians in April 2022.  As a revamped, extra-glamorous version telling the family’s lives as a unit and highlighting their individual successes, it is obvious that this season was just that – a success. And the season finale was anything but disappointing as it portrayed prime reality television with its perfect...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

