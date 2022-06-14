New ACC names to know: N.C. State

Clemson will have its share of newcomers that contribute this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some fresh faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with some new names to know on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

North Carolina State

WR Darryl Jones

The Wolfpack need a new No. 1 receiver now that Emeka Emezie has moved on. Returning senior Thayer Thomas could take over that role, but Jones will factor into the equation as well after transferring from Maryland this offseason. A big-bodied outside receiver at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Jones had his best season with the Terrapins last season, finishing with 23 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns. That included four receptions for a season-high 111 yards against Virginia Tech in Maryland’s bowl game.

RB Michael Allen

There’s also opportunity in N.C. State’s backfield now that Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person are no longer around. Knight and Person, who combined for nearly 1,400 rushing yards last season, are trying their hand at the NFL. With no back left on the roster that got more than 20 carries a season ago, Allen could slide in as a significant contributor immediately. The highest-ranked recruit in the Wolfpack’s signing class, Allen was a four-star prospect rated as No. 23 running back in the 2022 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports Composite.

LB Torren Wright

Another four-star signee for the Wolfpack, Wright is N.C. State’s second-highest rated prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. At 6-2 and 210 pounds, Wright is a rangy outside linebacker with speed and plenty of athleticism. He also went through spring practice as an early enrollee, accelerating his development within the program.

Photo courtesy of Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports