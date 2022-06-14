ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

3 ideal Bojan Bogdanovic trade scenarios from Utah Jazz

By Robbie Stratakos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MCJc_0gACxu0c00

Bojan Bogdanovic is among a handful of players on the Utah Jazz who could be moved after the team’s latest postseason shortcoming. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in round one of the Western Conference Playoffs. Furthermore, Bogdanovic is reportedly a sought-after player on the trade market.

The 33-year-old Bogdanovic can fit in any NBA system. He’s an effective shooter who can stretch the floor, score off the dribble and be a power forward late in games.

Here are three ideal trade destinations for Bogdanovic.

Related: Ideal Mike Conley trade scenarios from the Utah Jazz

3. Bojan Bogdanovic to the Sacramento Kings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbhCZ_0gACxu0c00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kings get: Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Jazz get: Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and Sacramento’s 2023 first-round draft pick

The Kings have to make some noise this offseason. They can begin doing so by taking a flier on Bogdanovic.

Sacramento has been one of the most inefficient teams in the NBA in recent memory. In a game of never-ending scoring, they’d be wise to pursue scorers. Bogdanovic fits the bill. He gives head coach Mike Brown a legitimate shooter who boosts the team in halfcourt sets.

Bogdanovic’s offensive strong suits would be a welcome addition to the Kings’ offense. De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell are attacking scorers. Domantas Sabonis is an interior player. Richaun Holmes is a minimal jump-shooting threat. Bogdanovic helps spread the floor for everyone else to play to their strengths.

Sacramento can send Utah Holiday, Harkless and their 2023 first-rounder for Bogdanovic. From Utah’s perspective, they get a rotation player in Holiday and a first-rounder that could be a lottery selection to dangle in another trade.

All that said, the Kings may prefer to either keep Harrison Barnes or acquire a star player using Barnes and the No. 4 pick in the draft .

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

2. Bojan Bogdanovic to the San Antonio Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1Fbn_0gACxu0c00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
  • Spurs get: Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Jazz get: No. 38 pick, Doug McDermott and Indiana Pacers’ 2023 second-round draft pick

The Spurs have to act with urgency this offseason. Fortunately for San Antonio, it has the assets required to substantially upgrade the operation. That includes the No. 9 pick in the draft, $20-plus million in cap space and a bevy of young players. Step one in upgrading head coach Gregg Popovich’s roster could be swinging a deal for Bogdanovic.

Dejounte Murray is an emerging star at point guard, but the Spurs don’t have a definitive No. 2 scorer. While Bogdanovic doesn’t necessarily solve that problem, he gives the Spurs a much-needed frontcourt option.

Bogdanovic’s presence would help take pressure off developing wings like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. He’s an efficient scorer who can generate some offense on his own and fill a void for the Spurs. All the while, Bogdanovic can benefit from the attention Murray attracts off the dribble.

San Antonio can send Utah McDermott, an excellent three-point shooter, and a pair of second-round draft picks for Bogdanovic. The Jazz get an optimum replacement for Bogdanovic and the Spurs still have the tools to add more scorers.

The factor that could stop the Spurs from pursuing Bogdanovic, though, is them not viewing him as enough of an upgrade over McDermott to tweak their rotation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5zTt_0gACxu0c00
Also Read:
2022 NBA mock draft: Jabari Smith to Magic at one, top-5 surprise

1. Bojan Bogdanovic to the Portland Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVOgT_0gACxu0c00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trail Blazers get: Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Jazz get: No. 36 pick, Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow

The Trail Blazers are in rebooting mode after a disastrous 2021-22 season. Making a play for Bogdanovic is worthwhile for Portland.

Damian Lillard is a star scorer. Anfernee Simons showcased the ability to be a vital source of offense after the team traded CJ McCollum . Josh Hart is a scrappy and productive two-way player. Portland needs frontcourt scoring, which is where Bogdanovic enters the picture.

The veteran forward will be able to play to his strengths as an at-best tertiary source of offense. Bogdanovic will stretch the floor for Lillard and Simons to play in isolation, presumably getting open looks from the attention the pair of guards attract.

Portland can send Utah Bledsoe, who could be their new starting point guard if Mike Conley is moved, Winslow and a second-round selection this season. The Trail Blazers leave this trade upgrading their starting lineup while still possessing the No. 7 pick in the draft and considerable cap space.

Acquiring Bogdanovic would be a savvy way for Portland to begin an offseason that gets them back on track.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell fuels Heat trade rumors with viral Jimmy Butler photo

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was recently spotted with Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during a birthday party. Renowned basketball trainer Chris Brickley hosted a birthday party, which saw the likes of Butler, Mitchell, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony come together to celebrate. Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in […] The post Jazz star Donovan Mitchell fuels Heat trade rumors with viral Jimmy Butler photo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, TX
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Could Include John Collins, Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, And The No. 16 Pick In A Package For Rudy Gobert

This offseason, there are a handful of stars being mentioned around the league in trade talks, and two big men seem to be in discussion a lot more than other players. A sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton is one of the big possibilities being spoken about, while the Utah Jazz's latest playoff disappointment has seen trade rumors revolve around 3-time Defensive Player Of the Year, Rudy Gobert.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Maurice Harkless
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Damian Lillard
FortyEightMinutes

Spurs Mock Trade: San Antonio Deals No. 20 to Utah for Rudy Gobert

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft with a trade for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell deals, multiple scenarios where teams trade up into the top-10, and at least one scenario that sees Ben Simmons, LeBron James, and D’Angelo Russell each finding a new team. Below is […] The post Spurs Mock Trade: San Antonio Deals No. 20 to Utah for Rudy Gobert appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Report: Cavs Showing Interest In Chinanu Onuaku

It’s no secret that the Cavaliers need depth at the center position. While starters Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are excellent at just that — starting — the team needs a big man who can eat up second-unit minutes. That’s no disrespect to Ed Davis and Moses...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy