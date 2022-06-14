3 ideal Bojan Bogdanovic trade scenarios from Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic is among a handful of players on the Utah Jazz who could be moved after the team’s latest postseason shortcoming. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in round one of the Western Conference Playoffs. Furthermore, Bogdanovic is reportedly a sought-after player on the trade market.

The 33-year-old Bogdanovic can fit in any NBA system. He’s an effective shooter who can stretch the floor, score off the dribble and be a power forward late in games.

Here are three ideal trade destinations for Bogdanovic.

3. Bojan Bogdanovic to the Sacramento Kings

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kings get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz get: Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and Sacramento’s 2023 first-round draft pick

The Kings have to make some noise this offseason. They can begin doing so by taking a flier on Bogdanovic.

Sacramento has been one of the most inefficient teams in the NBA in recent memory. In a game of never-ending scoring, they’d be wise to pursue scorers. Bogdanovic fits the bill. He gives head coach Mike Brown a legitimate shooter who boosts the team in halfcourt sets.

Bogdanovic’s offensive strong suits would be a welcome addition to the Kings’ offense. De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell are attacking scorers. Domantas Sabonis is an interior player. Richaun Holmes is a minimal jump-shooting threat. Bogdanovic helps spread the floor for everyone else to play to their strengths.

Bojan Bogdanovic stats (2021-22): 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.5/38.7/85.8

Sacramento can send Utah Holiday, Harkless and their 2023 first-rounder for Bogdanovic. From Utah’s perspective, they get a rotation player in Holiday and a first-rounder that could be a lottery selection to dangle in another trade.

All that said, the Kings may prefer to either keep Harrison Barnes or acquire a star player using Barnes and the No. 4 pick in the draft .

2. Bojan Bogdanovic to the San Antonio Spurs

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz get: No. 38 pick, Doug McDermott and Indiana Pacers’ 2023 second-round draft pick

The Spurs have to act with urgency this offseason. Fortunately for San Antonio, it has the assets required to substantially upgrade the operation. That includes the No. 9 pick in the draft, $20-plus million in cap space and a bevy of young players. Step one in upgrading head coach Gregg Popovich’s roster could be swinging a deal for Bogdanovic.

Dejounte Murray is an emerging star at point guard, but the Spurs don’t have a definitive No. 2 scorer. While Bogdanovic doesn’t necessarily solve that problem, he gives the Spurs a much-needed frontcourt option.

Bogdanovic’s presence would help take pressure off developing wings like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. He’s an efficient scorer who can generate some offense on his own and fill a void for the Spurs. All the while, Bogdanovic can benefit from the attention Murray attracts off the dribble.

Bojan Bogdanovic contract according to Spotrac: entering the final season of a four-year, $73 million deal

San Antonio can send Utah McDermott, an excellent three-point shooter, and a pair of second-round draft picks for Bogdanovic. The Jazz get an optimum replacement for Bogdanovic and the Spurs still have the tools to add more scorers.

The factor that could stop the Spurs from pursuing Bogdanovic, though, is them not viewing him as enough of an upgrade over McDermott to tweak their rotation.

1. Bojan Bogdanovic to the Portland Trail Blazers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Trail Blazers get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz get: No. 36 pick, Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow

The Trail Blazers are in rebooting mode after a disastrous 2021-22 season. Making a play for Bogdanovic is worthwhile for Portland.

Damian Lillard is a star scorer. Anfernee Simons showcased the ability to be a vital source of offense after the team traded CJ McCollum . Josh Hart is a scrappy and productive two-way player. Portland needs frontcourt scoring, which is where Bogdanovic enters the picture.

The veteran forward will be able to play to his strengths as an at-best tertiary source of offense. Bogdanovic will stretch the floor for Lillard and Simons to play in isolation, presumably getting open looks from the attention the pair of guards attract.

Portland can send Utah Bledsoe, who could be their new starting point guard if Mike Conley is moved, Winslow and a second-round selection this season. The Trail Blazers leave this trade upgrading their starting lineup while still possessing the No. 7 pick in the draft and considerable cap space.

Acquiring Bogdanovic would be a savvy way for Portland to begin an offseason that gets them back on track.

