ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What's A Jumbo Mortgage Loan?

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A jumbo mortgage loan can be similar to traditional loans but exceeds the standard borrowing limit. Here's what you need to know about this loan...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mortgage rates hit 6.3%—the real cost to buy a house has officially spiked over 50% in just 6 months

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Heading into the year, Fannie Mae predicted that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate would climb from 3.1% to 3.3% by the end of 2022. The Mortgage Bankers Association was a bit more bullish for mortgage rates, predicting the average rate would rise to 4% by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Personal Loans for June 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you apply through our links, we may get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure. If you're looking to consolidate debt, finance a home improvement project or need a large stream of capital, a personal loan might be the best solution. Not only are personal loans often a more affordable alternative to credit cards, they also tend to offer lower interest rates and a more flexible repayment schedule.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Retirement Daily

Reverse Mortgages in Retirement

Outdated perceptions and lingering misconceptions about reverse mortgages could be holding many retirees and pre-retirees back from considering their use. That's a shame, because these products, with enhanced safeguards enacted in recent years, have made them powerful tools that can enhance a retirement plan in many situations. Also, some proprietary products have loan amounts as high as $4 million, further expanding the number of homeowners who could benefit from these equity-accessing financial tools. Of course, everyone should consult with a trusted financial professional to seek advice for their specific retirement planning situation and to see whether a reverse could be right for them, and I would encourage financial advisors to become familiar with the various use-cases where a reverse mortgage may be helpful to their client’s retirement journey.
REAL ESTATE
moneytalksnews.com

5 Banks Now Offering Higher Returns on Savings Accounts

After a long period in the doldrums, interest rates on savings accounts finally are rising again. The Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds rate a couple of times this year, and those moves are starting to have the traditional effect of causing banks to offer customers with savings accounts a better return on their money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Loan Application#Subprime Mortgages#Jumbo Mortgage#Rocket Mortgage#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac
The Penny Hoarder

560,000 Borrowers Just Had Their Student Loans Forgiven

Students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcripts and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools on April 28, 2015. Their wait recently ended when the U.S. Department of Education discharged $5.8 billion in student loans for 560,000 borrowers affected by deceptive practices at Everest and other Corinthian Colleges. Christine Armario/AP Images.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for June 13, 2022: Rates Climb High

A variety of notable mortgage rates climbed today. There's been a swift growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates increased, as well. We saw a slight increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year,...
REAL ESTATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy