What's A Jumbo Mortgage Loan?

Outdated perceptions and lingering misconceptions about reverse mortgages could be holding many retirees and pre-retirees back from considering their use. That's a shame, because these products, with enhanced safeguards enacted in recent years, have made them powerful tools that can enhance a retirement plan in many situations. Also, some proprietary products have loan amounts as high as $4 million, further expanding the number of homeowners who could benefit from these equity-accessing financial tools. Of course, everyone should consult with a trusted financial professional to seek advice for their specific retirement planning situation and to see whether a reverse could be right for them, and I would encourage financial advisors to become familiar with the various use-cases where a reverse mortgage may be helpful to their client’s retirement journey.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO