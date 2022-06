MIAMI -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into President Joe Biden Thursday morning during a South Florida stop when asked about inflation and high gas prices.The governor was in SW Miami-Dade to launch this year's Python Challenge. The question came during the Q&A session of the press conference.Here is what he had to say in its entirety: "So, the question is about gas prices and inflation, you know what I could do, if you could give me a time machine to go back to January 2021, we would just do the opposite of what Biden has done, and we'd be in a...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO