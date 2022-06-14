Governor Cooper Declares June 14th Flag Day

Governor Cooper has just appointed 4 new district court judges across North Carolina, one of which will be serving Mecklenburg County. According to a press release, the governor appointed “Shante’ Burke-Hayer as District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Kimberly Best. Burke-Hayer is currently Managing Attorney at Burke-Hayer Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, Burke was Of Counsel – Attorney at Hunt Law, PLLC, and a Legal Analyst at Wells Fargo. She received her Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.”

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO