Politics

Governor Cooper Declares June 14th Flag Day

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared June 14th Flag Day in North Carolina. Flag Day is recognized...

www.witn.com

nsjonline.com

HURST: In 2022, control of North Carolina rests on kitchen table issues

The upcoming 2022 midterms will determine whether Democrats in Washington can retain their majority in Congress or if Republicans have made an effective argument to voters to wrestle back control in D.C. That majority might be decided here in North Carolina, where Democratic candidate former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) are squaring off in one of the nation’s most-watched Senate races. Currently, polls show that Budd and Beasley are neck-and-neck, and many voters are still weighing which candidate to support in November.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Could Greensboro native Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson run for Congress?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The course for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s political future has drawn discussion about a new direction. Before becoming North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2020, the Republican from Greensboro rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon. More recently […]
GREENSBORO, NC
State
North Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
POLITICS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown awarded $332,500 as part of state-wide grants to boost local economies

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced today that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.
Person
Roy Cooper
cbs17

Substance use care RVs coming to 10 rural North Carolina counties

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A ribbon cutting in Lumberton on Thursday marked the start of a new service for rural communities in 10 North Carolina counties. Eastpointe, a managed care organization focused on helping people struggling with mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disabilities, was provided $2.5 million to purchase six vehicles.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

As lawmakers debate gun legislation, some in NC taking steps to protect themselves

As lawmakers debate gun legislation, some in NC taking steps to protect themselves. Across the county, many communities are still seeking healing and reform after deadly mass shootings. The mass shootings have prompted some central North Carolina residents to take extra measures to protect themselves. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Ryan...
POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Gov. Cooper signs three bills into law, including one allowing FDA approved THC medications

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed three bills into law yesterday, June 14, including one that legalizes FDA-approved THC medications. S.B. 448 outlines amendments to Schedule VI of the Controlled Substances Act that would allow prescription drugs containing marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols, or THC, to be sold and used in North Carolina only if the FDA approves the drug.
HEALTH
#Flag Day#National Day#National Flag#Politics State#Politics Governor#Raleigh#North Carolinians#The U S Armed Forces#The U S Congress#The U S Army
Charlotte Stories

Governor Cooper Appoints New Judge For Mecklenburg County

Governor Cooper has just appointed 4 new district court judges across North Carolina, one of which will be serving Mecklenburg County. According to a press release, the governor appointed “Shante’ Burke-Hayer as District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Kimberly Best. Burke-Hayer is currently Managing Attorney at Burke-Hayer Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, Burke was Of Counsel – Attorney at Hunt Law, PLLC, and a Legal Analyst at Wells Fargo. She received her Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.”
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cooper Signs NC Medical Marijuana Bill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – NC Governor Roy Cooper signs a bill that addresses arson, drugs, and insurance. Cooper had signed three bills into law, including one that addresses federally approved medicines that contain marijuana or its active ingredient and another that increases arson punishments. The bills signed Tuesday, June...
POLITICS
