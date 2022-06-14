ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

By Sean Lewis, Anna Roberts
 2 days ago

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Chicago area; heat index could reach 110 degrees

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management advised anyone with heat issues to call 311. They also suggest visiting cooling centers , Chicago Park District splash pads and libraries.

Cooling areas are located at six community service centers and will be available Tuesday and Wednesday. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

  • Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
  • Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
  • North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The oppressive heat and humidity will break as we head towards next weekend.

