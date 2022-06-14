ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

All The News That's Fit: Babies' bones, diversity in medicine and a Spam record

By Scott LaFee
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCFGd_0gACvtcx00

June 14, 2022

Body of knowledge

Newborn babies have nearly 100 more bones than full-grown adults. Many of these bones will fuse over time.

Get me that. Stat!

Clinical faculties and academic leadership at American medical schools are not keeping up with the growing diversity of the U.S. population, according to a new analysis of 42 years of data and reported in STAT.

While women have achieved marked progress, improvement has stagnated or worsened for groups underrepresented in medicine. Female clinical faculty levels rose from 15 percent in 1977 to 43 percent in 2019, and female deans from zero to 18 percent.

But Black and Hispanic doctors still represent a small part of total clinical faculty and growth and representation of Black men in academic medicine has remained flat or decreased.

At all faculty levels, non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islander and non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native accounted for less than 1 percent.

Counts

18% — Percentage of parents of children under 5 who say they would seek a COVID vaccination “right away” if authorized

38% — Percentage who would “wait and see”

27% — Percentage who would definitely not vaccinate their child

11% — Percentage who would vaccinate only if required by school or child care

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Doc talk

Synchronous diaphragmatic flutter — hiccups

Mania of the week

Asymmetromania — an uncontrollable obsession for asymmetrical things

Never say diet

The Major League Eating speed-eating record for Spam from the can is 9.75 pounds in 8 minutes, held by Geoffrey Esper. Spam is molded meat comprised of pork shoulder and ham, with salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrite. The can is molded metal and lower in sodium nitrite.

Best medicine

Never lie to an X-ray technician. They can see right through you.

Hypochondriac’s guide

Intermittent explosive disorder is a psychological condition that involves repeated, sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, violent behavior or angry verbal outbursts in which the person reacts wildly out of proportion to the situation.

It is chronic and can continue for years, though severity of outbursts may decrease with age. Treatment involves medications and psychotherapy.

Observation

“Life should be touched, not strangled. You’ve got to relax, let it happen at times, and at others move forward with it.”
American author Ray Bradbury (1920-2012)

Medical history

This week in 1867, the first gallstone operation in the United States was performed by Dr. John Stough Bobbs, known as “the father of cholecystotomy” in Indianapolis, Ind. While operating on his patient Mary E. Wiggins for a suspected ovarian cyst, he found the gallbladder inflamed and containing structures like “several solid ordinary rifle bullets.” He opened the sac, removed multiple gallstones, but left the gall bladder in place after closing the defect (cholecystostomy). The patient recovered and outlived Bobbs.

The first account of gallstones dates back to at least 1420 by a Florentine pathologist Antonio Benevieni, describing a woman who died with abdominal pain. Jean-Louis Petit performed gall bladder surgery in Europe in 1743.

Ig Nobel apprised

The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh, then think. A look at real science that’s hard to take seriously, and even harder to ignore.

In 2021, the Ig Nobel Prize in economics went to Peter Blavatskyy of the Montpellier Business School in France for discovering that the obesity of a country’s politicians may be a good indicator of that country’s level of corruption.

Using images of 299 cabinet ministers from 15 post-Soviet states, Blavatskyy found that a higher body mass index among the politicians correlated with higher measures of conventional corruption in their countries.

Med school

Q: Which is the largest hollow space in the human body?

a) Abdominal cavity

b) Pelvic cavity

c) Ventral cavity

d) Dorsal cavity

A: a) Abdominal cavity

Last words

“Now, as soon as you please you may commence the part of Creon in the tragedy, and cast out this body of mine unburied. But, O gracious Neptune, I, for my part, while I am yet alive, arise up and depart out of this sacred place; though Antipater and the Macedonians have not left so much as thy temple unpolluted.”

— Greek statesman and orator Demosthenes (384-322 B.C.), after taking poison to avoid arrest and trial for corruption; apparently the poison was slow-acting.

LaFee is a health science writer at UC San Diego.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Demosthenes
TheConversationAU

More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?

One of the rare complications of COVID in children is an inflammatory illness called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS) that occurs in the weeks following the time of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). It’s also been called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Two years on from the first reported cases of this complication, about 120 children have been diagnosed with it in Australia. Paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome is being actively monitored by a paediatric hospital surveillance system in Australia, called PAEDS, that includes eight children’s hospitals. PAEDS has estimated the syndrome affects roughly one in...
KIDS
CBS Boston

Researchers find painful nerve condition could be associated with height

BOSTON -- Many of us wish we were taller, there may be some health risks associated with being taller than average.Being tall has previously been associated with having atrial fibrillation and varicose veins but a new study has identified a few other conditions that could plague taller adults.Researchers looked at data on more than 250,000 veterans and found evidence that greater height was associated with peripheral neuropathy, a painful nerve condition typically in the feet and legs as well as leg ulcers and poor circulation.That said, being taller may have its health advantages such as a lower risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and coronary heart disease. 
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Nobel Prize#Ig Nobel Prizes#Spam#Newborn Babies#American#Non Hispanic#Indian
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each day.The charity, whose patrons include actors Tom Hardy and Rupert Evans, as well as cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, says that while bowel cancer is more common in people over the age of 50, it can affect people of all ages, with more...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

High cholesterol: This symptom could lead to amputation, doctors warn

More than two in five people in England have high cholesterol with around 6.5 million adults currently taking medication to lower their lipid levels, according to the NHS. This puts them at significant risk of developing heart disease, a condition that kills an average of 140,000 people in England each year. Doctors have warned that high levels of bad cholesterol could also lead to amputation if signs are found in the limps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Side Effects of Popular Medicines Discovered: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Could Cause Chronic Pain

Whenever you have a headache, your back hurts, your arthritis flares up, or you have a fever, odds are you will be taking some anti-inflammatory medicine. NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, are the most prevalent form of anti-inflammatory medication. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, nearly 30 million Americans take them every day to ease pain or discomfort.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Blocking inflammation may lead to chronic pain

Using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids to relieve pain could increase the chances of developing chronic pain, researchers report. The research puts into question conventional practices used to alleviate pain. Normal recovery from a painful injury involves inflammation and blocking that inflammation with drugs could lead to harder-to-treat pain. “…it may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Bias may play a role in underdiagnoses of prediabetes

The accurate diagnosis of prediabetes in the primary care setting might depend on a patient's age, BMI, gender, race and certain comorbidities, according to research being presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, and a correct and...
ATLANTA, GA
Salon

Having COVID-19 during pregnancy is linked to neurodevelopment delays in infants

Practically since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have noticed neurological and mental health symptoms among recovered patients and expressed concern. Much as the polio pandemic of the mid-20th century left a generation of children in wheelchairs and crutches, it is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could leave a future generation struggling with neurodevelopmental diseases. The challenge, at least when it comes to diagnosing these ailments in younger patients, is that it can take years for experts to build up the necessary body of research.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Infamous drug that causes birth defects could prevent bleeding and strokes

VIENNA, Austria — The notorious drug thalidomide could finally find a useful purpose, preventing hemorrhages and strokes, according to new research. Although the drug has an infamous history of causing birth defects decades ago, researchers say patients with diseased blood vessels benefited from using the medication. All 18 volunteers experienced dramatic reductions in symptoms and improvements in quality of life – with one enjoying a complete recovery.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Western diets rich in fructose and fat cause diabetes via glycerate-mediated loss of pancreatic islet cells

Those who are habitually inclined to consume burgers, fries and soda may think twice about their dietary choices following scientists' latest findings about high-fat, high-fructose diets. As reported in their recent publication in Cell Metabolism, a collaborative team, led by Xiling Shen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the Terasaki Institute...
HEALTH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
66K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy