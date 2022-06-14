Obituary: Ronald Lee Strand

May 21, 1952 – June 9, 2022 (age 70) Rhonda Kay Stewart, 70, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on June 9, 2022, at her Casper home. Rhonda was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Hugh and Margaret Rideout on May 21, 1952. The family moved to Mount Carmel, Illinois, shortly after. In the following years they moved to Taylorville, Illinois, and back to Mount Carmel. They made one more stop in Allendale, Illinois, where they stayed for several years before ultimately moving to Sterling, Colorado, in 1962. Sterling would be Rhonda’s home and the central hub for the extended family for many years to come.
