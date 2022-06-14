ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcova, WY

Obituary: Ronald Lee Strand

By Dan Cepeda
oilcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 22, 1942 – March 9, 2022 (age 79) Ronald Lee Strand, 79, of Alcova, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Ron was born March 22, 1942, in Lamar, Colorado as the son of Wallace E. and Vivian R. (Brown) Strand. Ron graduated...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Obituary: Joan Marie (McAllister) Anderson

December 5, 1941 – May 5, 2022 (age 80) A fond farewell to Joan McAllister Anderson, beloved child, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Joan was born Friday, December 5, 1941, in San Bernardino, California, to William and Vera (Moncrief) McAllister, just two days prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Vera often shared her memory of holding tiny Joan close to her heart in the darkness as the west coast had banned lighting and radio communications.
GLENROCK, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Dwight L. Burrows

February 12, 1966 – May 5, 2022 (age 56) On May 5, 2022, Cinco de Mayo, death took Dwight Burrows at age 56. He bravely and even joyously lived with brain cancer, surgeries, and treatments for almost two years while also traveling, enjoying family, and seeing old friends. Dwight was known by some in Casper as “the barefoot runner” for his ultra runs in and around Casper, barefoot whenever possible. In fact, he had completed almost 1000 miles of his goal to run across the U.S. when he was stricken by a grand mal seizure, the first sign of his brain tumor.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Milne, Leik

The longtime Wyoming rancher passed away peacefully before the sunrise on May 22, 2022, at home on the family ranch in Casper with her children by her side. Gay was born on January 25, 1935, in the community of Te Kōpuru located just south of Dargaville, New Zealand. Her...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Rhonda Kay Stewart

May 21, 1952 – June 9, 2022 (age 70) Rhonda Kay Stewart, 70, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on June 9, 2022, at her Casper home. Rhonda was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Hugh and Margaret Rideout on May 21, 1952. The family moved to Mount Carmel, Illinois, shortly after. In the following years they moved to Taylorville, Illinois, and back to Mount Carmel. They made one more stop in Allendale, Illinois, where they stayed for several years before ultimately moving to Sterling, Colorado, in 1962. Sterling would be Rhonda’s home and the central hub for the extended family for many years to come.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Natrona, WY
City
Alcova, WY
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
oilcity.news

Casper-area child dies in crash with commercial truck

CASPER, Wyo. — A 5-year-old child died and three were injured after their car crashed into a Kenworth commercial truck west of Casper on June 9. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release, the Kenworth was heading east on Wyoming 220 when a 2008 Honda Pilot was stopped on Pathfinder Road facing north.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(GALLERY) Casper’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps marches into 2022 season

CASPER, Wyo. — The unmistakable sounds of brass and drums bounced off the buildings in central Casper on Wednesday, like many days before. At the Natrona County High School’s football and practice fields, some 160 young musicians with the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps are spending hours rehearsing for the upcoming 2022 season. On Wednesday, the horns methodically worked out choreography on the sprawling practice field turf, while yards away the drumline achieved near ear-shattering volumes at musical climaxes.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Essex#Alcova Community Church
oilcity.news

Cowboy Up: UW to hold ‘Athletics Summer Bash’ at David Street Station on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — A celebration of all things brown and gold will take place at David Street Station in Casper’s Old Yellowstone District on Thursday, June 16. According to a release from the University of Wyoming, UW sports fans can meet numerous student-athletes from several sports, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Western Thunder Marching Band and Wyoming Cheer team.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (6/3/22–6/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from May 17 through May 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills eagle, fully feathered and inspected, again in flight over city

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills’s iconic metal eagle, newly inspected and fully feathered, is once again flying over the city. After about two weeks in the care of Reeb Welding, it was reinstalled Monday, according to Mills officials. The eagle lost three feathers on its right wing in the...
MILLS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (6/15/22–6/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

UW-Casper faculty members receive fellowship award

CASPER, Wyo. — Two instructors at University of Wyoming-Casper are the first recipients of the Zimmerman Faculty Fellowship, which supports the work of junior and mid-career faculty members. The two recipients are Li Li, an Department of Communication and Journalism associate professor, and Paul Maddox, a College of Education...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Loaner life jackets go missing again; Respect Our River seeking volunteers to restock stations

CASPER, Wyo. — While Respect Our River got some help from Cub Scouts stocking life jacket stations in the Casper area in late May, many life jackets have since gone missing. “We are already missing numerous life jackets this season,” Respect Our River said. “We are glad you are using them, but please return the life jackets so others can enjoy a safe, fun time in the water. They are intended for day or weekend use, not to keep all summer.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) ‘Yak Road’ becomes official street near Casper Mountain amid birthing season on celebrity’s ranch

CASPER, Wyo. — Yak Road is officially the name of a street in Natrona County, intersecting with Old Relic Road, the Star Yak Ranch said Monday. “#Yak Rd. is now a real street on our property and it’s the main road we use to herd the yaks back and forth between the grooming stations and their pastures,” the ranch said via Facebook on Monday. “Thanks to #Natrona County for making this a reality.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Branches fly as winds buzz central Wyoming on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — A fallen branch blocked part of 5th Street between Grant and Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon after high winds bustled through the area. High wind warnings were issued throughout central and southern Wyoming, with gusts above 80 mph reported by Converse County Emergency Management. Miles of Interstate 25 were closed to light, high-profile vehicles, and at least one blowover crash was reported, occurring near Dwyer Junction on Interstate 25.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy