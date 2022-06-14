Obituary: Ronald Lee Strand

February 12, 1966 – May 5, 2022 (age 56) On May 5, 2022, Cinco de Mayo, death took Dwight Burrows at age 56. He bravely and even joyously lived with brain cancer, surgeries, and treatments for almost two years while also traveling, enjoying family, and seeing old friends. Dwight was known by some in Casper as “the barefoot runner” for his ultra runs in and around Casper, barefoot whenever possible. In fact, he had completed almost 1000 miles of his goal to run across the U.S. when he was stricken by a grand mal seizure, the first sign of his brain tumor.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO