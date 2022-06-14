ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win This Viper ACR And Cash To Cover The Taxes

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
Motorious readers get more entries to win!

The Dodge Viper has been out of production for several years now, but that doesn’t mean demand and desirability has tapered. Actually, the Dodge Viper has gotten even more in demand in the last few years than ever before. But what are Viper fans supposed to do when the want one, but Dodge is no longer producing them? The next best solution is to find a low mileage, well taken care of example, but those cars are going almost certainly going to run you over the original MSRP, if you can even find one. Now, you have the chance to not just own one, but win one through Dream Giveaway. Don’t miss your chances now to bring home this stunning collectors’ grade 2009 Dodge Viper ACR.

This nearly new 2009 Dodge Viper ACR has been carefully stored away for most of its life. It was ordered with nearly factory option you could add to the car at the time. It has the 18x10 and 18x13 forged Sidewinder wheels, ACR badge, competition suspension, front splitter spoiler, and rear winged spoiler. It also includes the optional ACR driver stripe.

As a Motorious reader, you get more entries for the buck. For example, if you donate $100 you will get 100 tickets and $5,000 gets you 7,200. Want to double your chances? Simply donate more than $20.00, and enter through this link, at checkout and you will get double the amount of tickets for your money, just for being a Motorious reader. Dream Giveaway Charities benefits New Beginning Children's Homes and other charities that help children, veterans, the homeless, and others that are in need.

